Covid positive Hugh Jackman, ‘The Music Man’ postponed to Broadway

The Australian actor has made it known that he has contracted the infection through his social profiles. “I’m fine, can’t wait to get back on stage,” he told fans. His return to the scene is scheduled for January 6, 2022. Many shows that have temporarily halted performances due to the pandemic, including “The Nutcracker”

The curtain falls, at least until January 2, 2022, on “The Music Man”, one of the most beloved shows of the Broadway winter season, staged at the Winter Garden Theater in New York. The production announced the stop after its lead actor Hugh Jackman revealed he contracted the coronavirus. The star won’t be back on stage until January 6th. “The Music Man” is not the only show that is forced to stop performing in the midst of the new wave of coronavirus infections. The New York City Ballet canceled the last performance of “The Nutcracker” scheduled for 2021, following the positivity of several members of the dance troupe. So it was also for other productions: on Broadway the lights go out again.

Hugh Jackman: “I’m fine”

Bts, three members of the Korean boyband are positive for Covid Hugh Jackman has let fans know that he has contracted the coronavirus infection through his social profiles. “I wanted you to know from me. I tested positive for Covid, ”said the Australian actor, who is suffering from“ mild symptoms, such as a cold ”. With “a scratched throat and a runny nose”, Jackman assured that he will do “everything possible” to get better quickly and that, as soon as he is healed, he will be back “on stage”. Then, the appeal to his supporters: “Please be safe. Be healthy, be cautious ”. The actor received the third dose of the Covid vaccine in early December.

Covid, Broadway returns to the nightmare: shows canceled due to infections There are many Broadway shows that have had to stop performances due to Covid-19. In addition to “The Nutcracker”, which from 1954 to today has not been staged only in 2020, again due to the pandemic, also “Hamilton”, “Tina”, “Mrs. Doubtfire ”and“ Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir ”are temporarily on hiatus. Over the past week, over 20,000 coronavirus cases have been detected every day in New York.

