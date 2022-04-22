Covid, positive immunodepressed for 505 days. The study: “Possible that variants form in infected patients for long periods”

Positive to the COVID-19 for 505 days: coronavirus infection plus long in absolute hit a patient immunosuppressed, who despite the therapies was unable to survive the disease. The clinical case, presented at the congress of European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseasesstrengthens the hypothesis that the new variants covid have formed in those patients who are unable to recover from the virus and remain infected for long periods. Experts from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust who reported the 505-day long infection, recall that this is not an isolated case: it would be at least others 8 patients to have suffered a very long illness from Covid-19, all of them immunosuppressed for diseases – HIV, tumors – or for ongoing therapies with immunosuppressants.

The study, conducted by Luke Blagdon Snell, also documented the first case of “occult infection”, that is, of a patient who, after having tested negative in several tests, was re-positivized with a variant no longer circulating: a fact that would testify that the virus was left “hidden“In the body for a long time. Experts sequenced the virus in the nine patients cited and verified precisely the emergence over the time of mutations present in variants known as “alpha”, “delta” and “omicron”. 5 of the 9 patients survived the infection: two of them defeated the virus without external intervention, two more after receiving monoclonal and antiviral antibodies, the last still has covid – for 412 days, despite antibody therapy.