Covid: positive isolation, close contacts and self-monitoring. The new circular

Rome, 30 March 2022 – Countdown to the farewell to many anti restrictions Covid. The date ‘x’ will be that of April 1st. In the meantime, however, the Ministry of Health has released one circular on the ‘New ways of managing cases and close contacts of the Covid-19 case ‘. The provision provides for: isolation only for positives, self-monitoring for 10 days for close contacts of positive Covid cases and daily swabs for health workers up to the fifth day from the last contact with an infected person.

Green pass and restrictions: what changes from 1 April

Summary

In particular, the text signed by the Director of Prevention of the ministry Gianni Rezza reads the people who were found positive on the diagnostic test (molecular or antigenic) “are subjected to the measure of isolation”. In practice, the same indications already contained in the Circular of 30 December 2021 apply (no.60136: ‘Update on quarantine and isolation measures following the global spread of the new VOC variant SARS-CoV-2 Omicron B.1.1.529 ‘). The isolation, that is, remains for a period of 7 days (and no more than 10) for subjects vaccinated with booster or vaccination cycle completed by less than 120 days. So for the unvaccinated o for those who have received the last dose for more than 120 days the isolation period is 10 days. At the end of the isolation, a molecular or antigen test must be performed.

The Covid bulletin of March 30

To those who have had instead close contacts with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects the self-monitoring regimeconsisting in the obligation of wear protective equipment respiratory tract of type FFP2indoors or in the presence of gatherings, until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact.

If during the period of self-monitoring, the circular specifies, “symptoms suggestive of a possible Coronavirus infection occur, the immediate execution of a antigen or molecular test for the detection of the virus which in the event of a negative result must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, al fifth day after on the date of the last contact “.

The health workers they must perform an antigen or molecular test on a daily basis until the fifth day after the last contact with an infected person.

The circular, it is clarified, takes into account the Decree Law of 24 March 2022 on ‘Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency’.