Covid, positive passenger found dead on the plane seat: they thought he was sleeping

Photo of James Reno James Reno
A 51 year old German man is died aboard a Pegasus plane from Turkey to Germany. Man, tested positive al Covid, was found lifeless by the attendants of fly during the disembarkation of passengers.

Positive at Covid he dies on the plane, he was traveling alone

According to reports from the ANP agency, a 51-year-old died on board a plane en route to Germany. Only when the other passengers left the plane did the flight attendants realize he was dead. The German citizen had Covid, as confirmed by the coroner, and was among the patients defined as “at risk”.

The man was traveling alone and was seated by the window on the flight from Istanbul, Turkey, to Hamburg, Germany, which landed at around 1pm last Wednesday. “The man was traveling alone, he had a window seat,” the police spokesman said, as Spiegel replied. The passenger probably had his head down and his eyes closed, which is why his death would not have been noticed on the trip and was taken for a sleeper, he said.

