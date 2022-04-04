Covid, possible brain damage even with mild forms – Biotech

Damaged or dead neurons, micro hemorrhages and severe inflammation, probably due to a lower blood supply to the brain, have been found in primates affected by Covid-19, even in the absence of severe respiratory symptoms. The discovery, published in Nature Communications by Tulane University (USA), could help to understand the origin of neurological symptoms (such as confusion and headache) that affect some patients and that can persist in the so-called Long Covid.

The study was conducted at the Tulane National Primate Research Center, where researcher Tracy Fischer has been studying the brains of non-human primates for years. In spring 2020, the center launched a Covid-19 study aimed at investigating the effects of the SarsCoV2 virus on the brain tissue of infected animals. The results immediately highlighted severe inflammation and brain injury (including damaged or dead neurons) consistent with a reduction in blood and oxygen supply to the brain. In addition, small hemorrhages were also found.

“Since the subjects had not experienced significant respiratory symptoms, no one expected them to have such a serious condition in the brain,” Fischer said. “But the results are strong and clear and undeniably the result of the infection.”

The data is also in line with autopsy studies conducted on patients who died from Covid-19, a fact that indicates that non-human primates may be an appropriate model for studying the disease.