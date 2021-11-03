Covid, Pregliasco: “Extension of the state of emergency is necessary. Possible red micro-zones’

“The extension linked to the state of emergency”, beyond the natural deadline already set for 31 December, “is needed to allow flexibility” in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was underlined by the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, a professor at the University of Milan, in an interview granted to Adnkronos Salute. “We have to imagine an unpleasant scenario, taking the example of nations that have not been so careful and progressive and imagine having to manage it in practice. If you prepare for the worst then you handle the real situation better, ”he said. “And I think it falls within this perspective to say yes to the extension of the state of emergency. Flexibility is what Covid has taught us also as an organizational methodology ”, he underlined. “Why not take advantage of this glimpse of, what I hope is the last battle against this virus?”, Pregliasco then asked.

The “tail blow of the virus”, he explained again, is manifesting “with small, not very heavy, increases in cases, but I believe that the prudent Italian approach, made up of precautionary measures and vaccinations, seems to be paying off”, he commented. From this point of view, “there may be surgical red micro-zones following the increase in Covid-19 infections, but I believe lockdown hypotheses are a remote last resort”, he said again, commenting on the latest epidemiological data concerning the ‘Italy.

Then commenting on the health situation of the country, in reference to the spread of the coronavirus, Pregliasco explained that the infections are starting to rise again, but “I believe that vaccination is still demonstrating a remarkable effectiveness that can allow us to continue at best, but with a little more attention and this also depends on the sense of responsibility of the individual ”, he said. “For now it is going pretty well”, although the upward trend in cases is “a natural fact”, said the virologist. “Indeed, it is a positive effect of vaccination: thanks to vaccination we have more contacts, more opportunities to be together and therefore we facilitate the spread of the virus in this sense”. For the virologist, the threshold above which countermeasures should be implemented remains, however, at 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. “I hope that it is not necessary to implement new restrictions, but I believe that there may be a need for more surgical interventions in very particular situations”.

Infections among the youngest

Among the new positives, to date, there are many young patients. “The Delta variant involves more young people than before, so they are like troops that were once reservists, but who have now been involved by the virus,” said Pregliasco, explaining the increase in infections from Covid in the last period among the under 19s. Accomplice of this situation, in addition to the school effect, also a still low number of vaccinated. “Unfortunately, I see difficulties in parents” to get their children vaccinated, the virologist stressed, because “they do not consider the importance of this variant. Of course, for them it does not lead to the mortality risk of grandparents or the elderly, but there are problems ”, he later specified. “And above all, in this phase, the vaccine is important to minimize the circulation of the virus”, he reiterated.

The possible last battle

According to the virologist, however, “if new dangerous variants do not emerge and we remain cautious, with everyone’s responsibility, we can ‘override’ next winter which I hope is the last battle. Then there will be a coexistence with the virus. But the past scenarios are certainly not re-proposed, thanks to a series of factors, first of all the vaccination campaign and the attitude of prudence adopted up to now ”, he stressed again. “Suffice it to say that even in England, where the figures are very high, the proportion of deaths is extremely lower than in the past: this gives us hope that we will be able to assist people who fall ill without stressing the national health service”, he said. commented. “As I always say, the pandemic travels with waves like those of a stone in a pond: the first were the worst, now with the cold climate and the fact that we will be much more indoors, that the schools have reopened and we have returned to I work in presence, there is a rising wave but these undulations are manageable, so far we have made it, we continue to keep the attention high ”, he added.

Protests no Green pass

Finally, among the topics touched by Pregliasco, the one linked to the anti-Green pass protests, which according to the expert are legitimate, “but with a mask and distance”. It is not easy, he said, “to manage the demonstrations, but it seems right to allow the protest. Dissent must be guaranteed, but a civil approach is needed ”, he pointed out, also referring to the“ no Green pass ”protests which in Trieste have produced a surge in Covid infections, triggering a stop to protests until the end of the year. “I believe that those who disagree must follow the rules and demonstrate responsibility. Events with mask and spacing could be an idea ”, he reiterated. “Because they would give a greater example: the demonstration that there is an awareness of objective risk and, in light of this, disagree on the strategy. I do not agree with the position, but in this way they ruin the spirit of their own protest ”, he stressed in conclusion. And, precisely in relation to the boom in recent infections, “Trieste is one of those situations in which it is necessary that there is a ‘surgical’ intervention to stem the virus,” he said.