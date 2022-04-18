Covid: Pregliasco, possible extension of indoor masks – Health

The obligation to wear masks indoors, “I think it should be extended a little. Let’s see how the data goes on because if you confirm this Rt less than 1 then this wave should gradually end and if this wave ends then let this go too”. So to ANSA the medical director of the Ircss Galeazzi of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco, regarding the stop of the use of masks indoors which should start from May 1st but for which a decision on a possible extension is expected.

“In this phase – says Pregliasco – we must open progressively and unfortunately I believe that these Easter days can be an element of risk compared to the effect that we will be able to see in 15 days”. The question of the mask is different for fragile subjects or people who assist them. For these categories “it is absolutely necessary to continue to wear it. We continue to use it but with common sense in terms of risk situations”, concludes Pregliasco.

When asked about the positivity to Covid by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Pregliasco comments that it could be the variant of Covid-19 “Omicron3” and adds: “Now he has to do at least 7 days of isolation and I would advise him to take anti-inflammatories twice a day. day, even if it is asymptomatic. The vaccine is effective on severe forms while the coverage has some reduction over the months, so much so that even healing does not guarantee protection for life “.