Covid, Pregliasco: “Worrying reinfections, risk of another wave in the autumn”

“The growth of reinfections may seem marginal at this stage, but it proves that the pandemic is not over and it could become worrying after the summer“. This is stated by Fabrizio Pregliasco, researcher of Virology at the State University and medical director of the Galeazzi Hospital in Milan, in an interview with ‘La Stampa’, explaining that the 397 thousand recontacted since the end of August are due to the fact that” the force of Sars-Cov-2 is the instability, due to even minimal mutations, therefore vaccination and recovery are not guarantees of immunity“, a sign that” Sars-Cov-2 is a candidate to stay with us for a long time, even in a worrying way if many are less protected “.

According to Pregliasco, the vaccinated remain protected from serious illness for now, “but the fourth dose in this context becomes fundamental for the elderly and in perspective for all“And he adds that” with all these mutations, however, in the autumn there is a risk of a new wave “since” the virus is constantly changing because both in Italy and abroad it has an audience of people to turn to. Unfortunately, not everyone is vaccinated and vaccines are not 100 percent effective. The latter sub-variants have a varied symptomatology, difficult to distinguish, and different characteristics in the Spike protein for which they begin to escape immunity “. As for the victims of Covid,” they are at least four times those caused by the flu. As if a plane crashed every day – explains Pregliasco – From a medical point of view it remains unacceptable, but then a mediation must be found with social and economic needs “.

Was it early to take off the Green Pass? “No, one cannot live in an emergency forever. Of course, it remains a delicate phase, difficult to face even for politics. Even China, which continues to pursue zero contagions, encounters serious problems. In Europe it is preferred to mitigate the spread of Sars-Cov-2 with vaccines and democratic rules, which in any case have avoided the crisis of the health systems. Freedom then pays for itself with a hundred deaths a day, destined to increase due to the sub-variants “.