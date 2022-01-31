Covid, pregnant journalist rejected by New Zealand: “I rely on the Taliban”

Rejected by New Zealand for strict anti-Covid regulations imposed by the government, New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis had no choice but to turn to the Taliban for help during her pregnancy. Known internationally for being among the first to interview Taliban leaders after their rise to power and ask them about policies aimed at girls and women, Bellis discovered she was pregnant while in Afghanistan and decided to resign from broadcaster al-Jazeera. It is impossible for her to live in Qatar, where the broadcaster is based and where sex outside marriage is illegal. How illegal is her relationship with her partner and child’s father, Jim Huylebroek, with whom she is not married.

The journalist then asked to return to New Zealand, but, despite 59 requests to obtain an emergency visa, she was rejected for a series of ” technicalities, confusion and clauses ”, as Bellis herself told Rnz. The couple then moved to Belgium, Huylebroek’s hometown, but was unable to stay there for long as she is not a resident. Bellis was thus forced to return to Afghanistan, the only other country where she and her partner lived and for which they have a visa, as she wrote in the New Zealand Herald. “If when you are pregnant and unmarried being hosted by the Taliban seems like a safe haven, it means that you are in bad shape …”, she said.

I understood that she wanted to return on a specific date and I know officials contacted her for more information shortly after reviewing her application. The emergency assignment criteria include a requirement to travel to New Zealand within 14 days. Ms. Bellis said she did not intend to travel until the end of February and was encouraged by officials to consider speeding up her plans, ” New Zealand minister Chris Hipkins, who deals with the Covid-19 emergency, replied.

“I also know that she has been offered New Zealand consular assistance twice since returning to Afghanistan in early December,” the minister added, explaining that “the emergency allocation criteria meet a wide range of scenarios which may include specifically pregnancy if the woman is abroad and cannot get the necessary treatment where she is “.