Covid: Premier League, Brentford-Manchester United postponed – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MANCHESTER, DEC 14 – The Premier League match that should have pitted Manchester United against Brentford today has been postponed due to the emergence of an outbreak of Covid-19 between players and employees of the Utd, announced the Manchester club.



“The Premier League board has made the decision to postpone based on the advice of medical advisors,” United said in a statement released late yesterday evening. The English club closed the Carrington training center today after several players and employees tested positive for the coronavirus. As the Omicron variant spreads to the UK leading to further restrictions, the emergence of several cases of Covid-19 has already resulted in the postponement of the Premier match between Tottenham and Brighton on Sunday. Aston Villa yesterday also confirmed several cases in the team, without however leading to a postponement of today’s match against Norwich. Uefa announced on Saturday the cancellation of the Conference League match between Tottenham and Rennes scheduled for Thursday in London, due to Covid cases within the English team. (HANDLE).

