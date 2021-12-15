Covid, pressure on hospitals and 15 million missing third doses: here are the data behind the fears for Christmas. And the unknown Omicron remains

Virtually half a million contagions in the last month and a half, with the Omicron variant which will give a further acceleration to the growth of the new positives, just as the vaccination campaign enters the crucial phase regarding the administration of third doses. The pandemic confronts new unknowns, with a simple one certainty: the next few weeks, precisely those between Christmas, New Year’s and theepiphany, they will be once again decisive in the fight against Covid. For this the government has decided to extend it state of emergency, introduced the forty for the no vax arriving from abroad and the swab for the immunized, also residing in theEuropean Union. And it is considered to introduce new measures in the wake of the ordinances already arranged in patches by local administrators, at least to avoid gatherings And outbreaks during the holidays, which could potentially doom the country to even more difficult months.

The continuous growth of new infections – From mid-October i cases daily in Italy they have started again inexorably to rise, concomitantly with the return of a more rigid climate and with the decline in vaccination efficacy in preventing contagion in people who had already been immunized during last spring. From November 1st to December 14th they were taken over 484.115 new positives. In the last week there have been the 15% of infections more than the previous one, despite the December 8 holiday causing a drop in tampons. It means continuous growth, with an incidence weekly which is now almost i 200 cases every 100 thousand inhabitants: with these numbers, the tracking does not hold. Furthermore, Italy sequences very little and therefore cannot know to what extent Omicron variant it’s already present. It is a decisive aspect, because the data coming from the United Kingdom – where the sequencing activity is much more efficient – we are told that the Omicron is much “faster” than the Delta variant. What does it mean? That the positives will grow even faster: it is “Tsunami of contagions” expected by Maria van Kerkhove, technical manager for the Covid pandemic of theWHO.

Hospitalized tripled in 45 days – In addition to the increase in new cases, i Covid patients have returned to fill the beds of the hospitals Italians. Compared to November 1st, today they are there 4,300 more hospitalized in the medical area, while the number of beds occupied in intensive care increased by 499. In a month and a half the hospitalized are practically tripled, while others 2,929 positive people at Covid are death. If the situation is not even worse, thank you85% of the population over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle. The only restrictions present are in fact the obligation to wear a mask indoors and the Green pass, later transformed into Super Green pass in view of the Christmas. A choice, that of the reinforced green certificate, which will lead to zero closures for vaccinated also in case of passage in yellow zone And Orange of the Regions, more and more likely given the escalation of infections and the resumption of hospital pressure which has already brought the Veneto to program a tight on some health services.

Comparison with 2020: people die much less – A year ago, however, throughout the month of November many Italian regions had experimented with red areas – practically a lockdown – while the curfew, the closure of bars and restaurants at 18, the distance learning to the 100% in secondary schools, the capacity to 50% on means of transport and sport behind closed doors, just to mention the main restrictions. Despite this, in the same period – from November 1st to December 14th 2020 – there were 1,146,402 infections, with 8,863 more hospitalized and an increase of 1.156 beds occupied in intensive care. In total, the number of people admitted to hospitals for Covid a year ago exceeded share 30 thousand, more than triple compared to today. Moreover, in a month and a half they died 26.185 positive: in the same period of time, twelve months ago, there were deaths ten times more compared to just over double the number of infected people.

15.7 million third doses to be done by the end of the year – It remains a precarious situation. And the restart of the infection and the holiday season, which will result in greater mobility and situations of sociability, is the fear of the institutions, are likely to trigger the perfect storm because they come at a time when a large number of vaccinated people are about to exceed five months from the second dose of the first vaccination course. According to the latest report from the commissioner structure led by General Figliuolo, on 14 December they had been administered 12,078,543 booster or additional doses. Translated: the 59.07% of the population potentially subject to the third dose who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months. It means that today they are already there 8.4 million people “late”. And the number will inevitably go to to grow up in the coming weeks, taking into account second doses and single-dose vaccines administered between 15 and 31 July: by the end of the year, the five months will ‘expire’ for at least others 7.3 million vaccinated. To cover all callable, therefore, in the last two weeks of December they should be inoculated 15.7 million third doses. About a million a day.

The “reservoir” risk of more easily contagious – Too much even for the forecasts of the commissioner itself, taking into account that, as happened this summer in conjunction with the holidays, the Christmas holidays risk slow down the race to vaccination hubs get ready quickly in the last few weeks. This also explains the decision to extend the state of emergency and reintroduce minimum measures, such as quarantine or buffer to arrive in Italy, trying to limit their impact on economic activities. Also because the data disseminated byHigher Institute of Health clarify how theeffectiveness from the two doses in the prevention of contagion drops to 39% after 5 months. It would mean that millions of people with Green pass they would have access to all activities despite having, statistically, a drastically lower protection from the risk of becoming infected than those who have already received the third. With the potential risk of feeding a “Reservoir” of positives which thanks to the still high efficacy against the disease (after 5 months with two doses is84%) risks little, but it remains a possible vector for most fragile and for the 6 million over 12s who have chosen not to get vaccinated.

Omicron Impact Fears – Not to mention the variable linked to Omicron. A first photograph of its diffusion is still missing (the flash survey on the variants is del December 6 and the results are not yet known) in Italy. In the meantime, however, the preliminary data contained in the latest report of the Health Security Agency, the British health safety agency, report that two doses of Astrazeneca they offer no protection from contagion, while protection with two Pfizer doses drops to about 40%. In both cases, however, the third dose it traces the protection from contagion at 75%. The UK report also reports an increase in the number of reinfections: the 7% of the Omicron cases involve people they already had against SARS-CoV-2, while this data stops at 0.4% regarding Delta. But the comparison that most worries is the one concerning transmissibility: the 19% of Omicron cases resulted in family outbreaks versus 8.5% with Delta. Furthermore, the infections from Omicron grow exponentially, with a time of doubling they estimate about two three days. With these rhythms, the Omicron is destined to quickly overtake the Delta. A risk also underlined by the World Health Organization, according to which the variant discovered in South Africa “It can spread faster than the Delta and is likely to become dominant in Europe “. There is all this behind the squeeze of these days to try to overcome the rock of the holidays quietly, in view of another three months of winter. And, above all, of a January in which we will experience the delicate institutional passage of the election of the President of the Republic.