Covid: protest continues in Ottawa, seven arrests – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 07 – The eleventh day of protests against anti-Covid measures continues in Ottawa where yesterday the mayor declared a state of emergency. Mayor Jim Watson, who summoned the junta for an extraordinary council in the next few hours, asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appoint a “mediator”, a sort of special envoy of the government who would try to find a situation. The Canadian media reported it.



Meanwhile, police seized 3,000 tons of fuel, “gasoline, propane and other materials” from demonstrators, and threatened to arrest anyone carrying supplies into the city center, where most of the demonstrators were concentrated. Seven people have already been stopped by the police who, as the mayor explained, from now on will have a “more aggressive” attitude.



“They must be more aggressive – the mayor told the local Ctv news channel -. Someone risks being killed or seriously injured by the behavior of these irresponsible people”.



