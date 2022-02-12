Covid: protest organizers Canada, risk of violence grows – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 11 – The leaders of the protests against anti-Covid measures in Canada have warned all participants that the risk of an escalation is increasing. This was revealed by the Guardian who examined a series of reports drawn up by some of the organizers of the demonstrations that for days have been paralyzing the capital Ottawa and three border crossings with the United States, causing commercial losses of hundreds of millions of dollars a day.



Although they contain a lot of fake news and cannot be considered credible from the point of view of information, the press releases give an idea of ​​the mentality of those who are animating the protests, steeped in “paranoia” and “alarmism”. The author of the reports, Tom Quiggin, is a private security consultant formerly accused of misinforming the terrorist threat posed by the Canadian Muslim community.



(HANDLE).

