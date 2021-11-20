World

Covid, protests against the lockdown in Rotterdam: police shoot. Seven injured and 20 arrests

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Violent protests they have erupted Friday night in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, during a demonstration that saw hundreds of participants demonstrating in the street, on Coolsingel (the main artery of the city center), against lockdown announced by the government to deal with the pandemic. According to the mayor of the city, Ahmed Aboutaleb, 50 people were arrested, half of whom are minors, and 7 turn out to be were injured. Of these, two were allegedly hit by officers who fired warning shots.

The police have regained control of the center of the city, “said the first citizen quoted by the broadcaster Nos. The clashes hit the center, with at least four cars set on fire and throwing objects against police officers, who responded with warning shots, but also with direct shots “in life-threatening situations”, according to a spokeswoman. The mayor remarked that “the police were heavily attacked by rioters on several occasions. “Pictures taken by the local broadcaster showed fires on the sidewalk and garbage cans thrown on the street. THE rail services to and from Rotterdam have been suspended until further notice due to the riots, as announced by the Dutch railways.




The demonstration, called by various organizations, was organized to counter the government’s plans to introduce an lockdown for the unvaccinated, allowing only the vaccinated and those recovered from Covid access to events, bars and restaurants. The protest, however, got out of hand.

After what happened in Rotterdam, it was a demonstration against anti-Covid health measures canceled expected today in Amsterdam. This was announced by the organization on Facebook. “Last night in Rotterdam all hell broke loose”, keep
the Amsterdam event “didn’t feel right,” said United We Stand Europe.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Minimum wage, the Employment Committee of the EU Parliament approves the directive. M5S: “Now Italy catches up”

1 week ago

Cop26, the day when there was talk of money. “Private finance is in the front row” – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Coronavirus latest news. In Germany 65,371 cases, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. In Bavaria intensive floods

3 days ago

Macron wants to build new nuclear power plants in France

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button