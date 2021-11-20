Covid, protests against the lockdown in Rotterdam: police shoot. Seven injured and 20 arrests

Violent protests they have erupted Friday night in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, during a demonstration that saw hundreds of participants demonstrating in the street, on Coolsingel (the main artery of the city center), against lockdown announced by the government to deal with the pandemic. According to the mayor of the city, Ahmed Aboutaleb, 50 people were arrested, half of whom are minors, and 7 turn out to be were injured. Of these, two were allegedly hit by officers who fired warning shots.

The police have regained control of the center of the city, “said the first citizen quoted by the broadcaster Nos. The clashes hit the center, with at least four cars set on fire and throwing objects against police officers, who responded with warning shots, but also with direct shots “in life-threatening situations”, according to a spokeswoman. The mayor remarked that “the police were heavily attacked by rioters on several occasions. “Pictures taken by the local broadcaster showed fires on the sidewalk and garbage cans thrown on the street. THE rail services to and from Rotterdam have been suspended until further notice due to the riots, as announced by the Dutch railways.









The demonstration, called by various organizations, was organized to counter the government’s plans to introduce an lockdown for the unvaccinated, allowing only the vaccinated and those recovered from Covid access to events, bars and restaurants. The protest, however, got out of hand.

After what happened in Rotterdam, it was a demonstration against anti-Covid health measures canceled expected today in Amsterdam. This was announced by the organization on Facebook. “Last night in Rotterdam all hell broke loose”, keep

the Amsterdam event “didn’t feel right,” said United We Stand Europe.