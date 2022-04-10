Health

Covid, protests and looting in Shanghai due to food shortages. The megalopolis has been in lockdown since March 28

Shanghai will soon begin to lift the very hard lockdown, decided on March 28 for some areas and extended to the whole city on April 5, in areas where no new cases of Covid-19 will be registered in 14 days after a new round of tests. The city, with 26 million inhabitants, is experiencing and has experienced dramatic days with protests And looting by those who could not find food or drugs. The new mass tests come as the city has reported around 23,000 cases, most of them asymptomatic. Under the new measures, the Shanghai areas will be classified as “Precautionary”, “controlled” and “blocked”depending on the results of the latest test round, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said.


Residents in areas deemed “precautionary”, without infections in the last two weeks, will be able to move to their district, but the gatherings will still be limited. In “controlled” areas, residents will be able to move to their neighborhoods, which are smaller than districts, while in “closed” areas they will have to stay at home. Shanghai has built over 100 makeshift hospitals with over 160,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients. But harsh traffic restrictions have tested residents’ patience. Some received government food packages containing meat and vegetables. Many, however, have had to fight and protest for laughter and other basic necessities.

The megalopolis it seemed to have sufficient reserves of rice, flour, oil, and meat, and enough supplies of vegetables and pork but as Deputy Mayor Chen Tong Chen explained, supermarkets and food markets had suspended operations due to the epidemic situation and the home delivery capacity of e-commerce platforms also decreased significantly. cause of the new outbreaks of Covid-19. Shopping apps often report that day orders have been fulfilled.

