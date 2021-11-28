Covid: protests in Austria for mandatory vaccination – Last Hour

(ANSA-AFP) – VIENNA, NOVEMBER 28 – Tens of thousands of Austrians gathered this weekend to protest against the government’s introduction of mandatory vaccination – the first EU country to do so – while Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has insisted today that the move represents “a little interference” to the alternatives on the table.



One of the largest demonstrations took place in the southern city of Graz, where police said around 25,000 people demonstrated on Saturday, mostly peacefully. Except for the arrest of three men in their twenties under investigation for making the Nazi salute and for dozens of infractions regarding the use of masks.



Other demonstrations took place in the cities of Sankt Poelten and Klagenfurt, attracting approximately 3,500 and 5,000 people respectively. Eleven arrests were made in Sankt Poelten, most of them for “aggressive behavior” and one police officer was injured. The demonstration was organized by the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), whose leader Herbert Kickl has spoken out clearly against anti-virus measures. The protest in Klagenfurt was led by the local head of the FPOe. (ANSA-AFP).

