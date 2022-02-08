Covid, protests in New Zealand: trucks surround Congress

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not intend to receive the protesters, noting that a majority of New Zealanders have shown their support for the government’s vaccination program. “96% of New Zealanders have been vaccinated, which allows us to live with fewer restrictions today thanks to the protection it has given us,” she told Radio New Zealand.

Protest No vax out of control, emergency in Ottawa On the eleventh day of protests against anti-Covid measures, the Canadian city of Ottawa is in the throes of chaos and the mayor has declared a state of emergency. The situation is “out of control,” the mayor said Monday. The citizens, exhausted by days of occupation of the streets and paralysis of transport, have launched a millionaire class-action against the demonstrators.

Why the protest arises in Canada The protest began on January 29 with Canadian truck drivers against the imposition of the vaccine obligation if you cross the border with the US. They are calling for the elimination of the vaccination obligation but also for a more general relaxation of restrictions. In recent days, there have been spikes as demonstrators displayed Confederate flags and Nazi symbols, colliding with residents exasperated by the incessant honking of horns and diesel fumes from trucks. So far, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruled out the hypothesis of using the army to evacuate the demonstrators.