COVID pushes Hong Kong hospitals to 90% capacity

Hong Kong hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine centers reached their limits, officials said, as the city tried to curb a record number of infections by sticking to China’s zero-tolerance strategy.

To ease pressure on the city’s health system, authorities said they would change their hospitalization and isolation policy and allow some patients to be discharged earlier. The decisions were announced amid reports of patients being treated in beds outside a hospital in the working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po.

Hong Kong reported 6,116 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Anyone in the territory infected with COVID-19 was required to be admitted to a hospital or isolation center.

Under the new strategy, those infected with mild symptoms admitted to government hospitals and isolation centers will be allowed to leave after just seven days if they test negative and do not live with anyone who is in risk groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women or people immunocompromised.

Those who do not meet those criteria must comply with the 14-day isolation period or wait to test negative, according to health authorities.

Hong Kong reported 24 new deaths in the past week. In total, the city has recorded 16,600 cases and 219 deaths.

“In recent days we have had many emergency cases where we have had to accommodate patients in tents,” Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Hong Kong Infectious Diseases Branch, said during a regular news conference on Thursday. about COVID-19.

“Our medical staff is very upset about these situations. We care about the care of our patients,” he added.

The city’s Hospital Authority has asked for help from medical professionals and asked doctors from private hospitals to help treat patients in quarantine centers.

Public hospitals are in a “crisis situation,” said Sara Ho of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority.

“If a large number of patients wait outside and this continues, then no matter how hard our medical professionals work around the clock, there is no way we can solve this problem with our efforts alone,” he said.

Authorities have also asked people to avoid going out or participating in private gatherings, saying all efforts help ease the burden on hospitals.

Separately, the city moved infected inmates to an isolation center after seven tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Correctional Services said Thursday that the Sha Tsui facility on Lantau Island had been designated to hold infected inmates in quarantine. The number of infected prisoners was expected to rise.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the central government to lend Hong Kong the resources to stabilize the outbreak, including rapid antigen tests, medical personnel and supplies.

China has contained major outbreaks with its zero-tolerance policy, which includes quarantines for arriving travelers, strict quarantines, extensive contact tracing and mass testing of millions of people.

Hong Kong’s chief minister, Carrie Lam, has stuck to the same strategy despite the territory’s higher population density, higher income and more service-focused economy than mainland China.

The entire affluent neighborhood of Discovery Bay was ordered last week to go through diagnostic tests, after authorities detected traces of the virus in its wastewater.