Covid, quarantine and close contacts: the current rules and what changes from 1 April

The rapidly rising contagion curve brings personal “management” actions to the fore in the event of a contact or positivity itself. In the next few days, the framework of the pre-existing rules will know some changes that it will be useful to summarize.

Quarantine, active surveillance and isolation

Quarantine and isolation are “important public health measures implemented to avoid the onset of further secondary cases due to transmission of Sars-CoV-2 and to avoid overloading the hospital system”, explains the ministry of Health. «The quarantine takes place on a healthy person (close contact) who has been exposed to a case COVID-19 , with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases “. Isolation, on the other hand, consists in separating as much as possible the people affected by Covid from the healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period. “Active surveillance” is a measure during which “the public health operator contacts the person under surveillance on a daily basis for information on health conditions”.

Measures for the unvaccinated …

The quarantine for people who have come into close contact with a positive person is currently 5 days. According to a circular from the Ministry of Health which updated at the beginning of February the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the termination of the quarantine for those who in any case does not show symptoms is conditional on the negative outcome of a final rapid or molecular test. Furthermore, it remains mandatory to wear Ffp2 even for the following 5 days.

In particular, the 5-day quarantine measure in cases of close (high-risk) contacts with positives applies to asymptomatic subjects who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the primary vaccination course (i.e. with only one vaccine dose of the two foreseen). o who have completed the primary vaccination course for less than 14 days and “asymptomatic subjects who have completed the primary vaccination course or who have recovered from a previous Sars-CoV-2 infection for more than 120 days without having received the booster dose “.

… and those for the vaccinated

There are different provisions for those who have full vaccination coverage and have also done the booster dose or have recovered in the last 120 days, for which it is only available in these cases, as was already provided for in a previous circular dated 31 December last year. self-surveillance for 5 days and the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask for a total of 10 days. If no symptoms have emerged, a negative swab is not needed at the exit, as the decree at the end of December already provided.