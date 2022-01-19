Covid quarantine and isolation in Emilia Romagna, the new rules with rapid swabs

Bologna, 18 January 2022 – They change again the rules on quick tests and ‘do it yourself’ to finish isolation and quarantine following the positivity to the COVID-19 in Emilia Romagna, overwhelmed by the increase in infections in this wave of Omicron variant, although the peak should now be near.

The use of rapid swabs instead of molecular ones is increasingly central (despite some doubts by experts on the reliability of antigen tests). Quick tests can be used for the beginning and end of isolation positives even if performed in the pharmacy.

But now the possibility begins, reserved for those who have three doses of the vaccine, to do it from home, through the electronic health record. All very important practices also in view of obtaining the super green healing pass.

In the constant waltz of new measures and norms regarding quarantines, it is good then to remember the various ones definitions and the differences on the different timing and indications.

Isolation, quarantine, close contact: definitions and differences

Quarantine and isolation are important public health measures implemented to avoid the occurrence of further secondary cases due to transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid overloading the hospital system. As per government regulations:

There forty takes place in a healthy person ( close contact ) who was exposed to a Covid-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases.

takes place in a healthy person ( ) who was exposed to a Covid-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases. L’ isolation consists in separating as much as possible the people affected by the virus from the healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period.

consists in separating as much as possible the people affected by the virus from the healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period. There active surveillance it is a measure during which the public health operator contacts the person under surveillance on a daily basis for information on health conditions.

From Wednesday 19 January a new possibility is offered for those who contract the covid. The official communication of the start and end of the quarantine can also take place afterwards a do-it-yourself test, carried out at home (here the video tutorial). If the result is positive, it can be officially communicated through a new function available on the regional electronic health record.

A possibility that is offered only under certain conditions:

The positive, asymptomatic citizen must have the Fse active

It is necessary that the infected person has already carried out the third dose.

The antigenic swab must be of a brand contained in the list of the region ( available to this address).

When you get a positive result of the DIY tampon, here what to do:

Upload some to the electronic health record required data , including the date and time of execution, the test used by searching for the barcode number shown on the test package, the lot and its expiration date

, including the date and time of execution, the test used by searching for the barcode number shown on the test package, the lot and its expiration date Upload the photo of the test with outcome positive

of the test with positive Upload the photo from the packaging of the test, in which the commercial name and barcode are shown

At this point, it is as if the citizen had gone to take the test in a pharmacy or in one of the molecular buffer points of the Ausl. Then within 24 hours, you will receive the document of initiation of fiduciary isolation. The certificate, being aimed at those who have three doses of the vaccine, is valid for 7 days.









Start isolation with quick swab at the pharmacy

The pharmacy route also remains active, for those who do not have the third dose or for those who are not familiar with the electronic health record. The quick swab at the pharmacy, however, not can be done in the presence of symptoms. However, if a positive result is obtained, the pharmacy transmits the data to the regional health system and the antigen test is valid as the beginning of the isolation period, no longer needing to undergo a swab. molecular.

End insulation with do-it-yourself pad: how to do it

After the seven days required by law (for those who have three doses), the infected can repeat the test, always in self-management from home. Self the outcome is negative you access the automatic end of insulation procedure. Here’s what to do:

You have to subscribe to one self-declaration absence of symptoms attributable to the acute phase of the disease (fever, cough, rhinitis, cold) for at least 3 days before carrying out the test.

absence of symptoms attributable to the acute phase of the disease (fever, cough, rhinitis, cold) for at least 3 days before carrying out the test. To record on the electronic health record the negative result, with a procedure similar to that carried out a week earlier.

on the electronic health record the negative result, with a procedure similar to that carried out a week earlier. Within 24 hours arrives the end of isolation certificate from your Ausl in email. The citizen must wait for this certificate to be able to leave the house.

If the outcome is still positive Instead, you can repeat the swab as many times as you want, at home, and upload the result of the first negative swab to the portal, thus ending the quarantine.

Fine isolation with quick swab at the pharmacy

The end of the isolation period can also be sanctioned by an antigen test in the pharmacy. Whoever has an active isolation certificate is entitled to it for free (or rather, the cost is borne by the health service). Here are the rules to be respected:









The person needs to be asymptomatic

The paper or digital document (certificate) of opening the insulation .

. It is necessary to respect the times established by the government (see below).

If the outcome is negative Yes ends automatically the isolation and the citizen is free to go out even without the end of isolation certificate which will arrive within a few hours. In case of checks, you can show the negative test certificate.

If the buffer is positive instead, a further swab 7 days later. The persistent positivity detected with this second swab does not require further tests as the closure of the isolation is in any case expected at 21 days.

How long do quarantine and isolation last

If the isolation is for i positive subjects at Covid, national regulations establish that:

Who has symptoms he must stay at home and have no contact (or as little as possible) with other people for 10 days onset of symptoms. The tampon can only be done after 3 days

he must stay at home and have no contact (or as little as possible) with other people for onset of symptoms. The tampon can only be done after 3 days Also for who has no symptoms but is not vaccinated or ha two doses (or the single dose) given for more than 4 months – or for those who have recovered from Covid for more than 120 days – 10 days plus negative final buffer.

but or ha two doses (or the single dose) given for more than 4 months – or for those who have recovered from Covid for more than 120 days – plus negative final buffer. For who has no symptoms and received the ‘booster’ dose and for those vaccinated with two doses or a single dose for less than 4 months (or for those recovered for less than 4 months) the isolation lasts 7 days and ends, also in this case with a negative buffer.

Green pass from healing: how to unlock it and get the new one

Quarantine in Emilia Romagna how long it lasts and how it ends

A person who has had it goes to quarantine a tight contract with a positive. Again, they must stay at home and limit contact with family members and cohabitants as much as possible. The duration of the quarantine varies a lot, depending on your Covid vaccination certificate.

If the subject is not vaccinated , the quarantine lasts 10 days from the last contact with the positive. To conclude, you need a negative swab.

, the quarantine lasts from the last contact with the positive. To conclude, you need a negative swab. If close contact has two doses of vaccine or is healed from the covid from more than 120 days (4 months), the quarantine lasts 5 days with obligation of negative buffer

of vaccine or is from the covid from (4 months), the quarantine lasts with obligation of negative buffer If close contact is already vaccinated with the dose ‘booster’ (or third dose) for less than 4 months it must not be closed in the house, but for 5 days must use the Ffp2 masks and stay in regime of self surveillance. These people not they have to undergo the tampon.

End of quarantine in the pharmacy, the rules in Emilia Romagna

Even for the exit from the quarantine you can go to the pharmacy, without undergoing the endless queues of the molecular buffer points of the Ausl. Here are the rules:









Obviously, i times required by government regulations (paragraph above)

required by government regulations (paragraph above) Must be asymptomatic

It is necessary to present the certificate of start quarantine received by the Ausl.

If the swab is negative, within 24 hours you will automatically receive from the health company the report of the case closure and reactivation of the Green pass. If the test turns out instead positive, the subject passes from ‘close contact’ to positive and for him the period of isolation (above the rules).