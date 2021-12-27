Covid quarantine, Greco (Cts): “Thinkable time reduction”

“The quarantine has always been designed to reduce infections and we know that this Covid has a transmissibility of a few days, with considerable variability, as the incubation time goes from 2 to 14 days. There is therefore a wide range, at of which I believe it is conceivable to discuss a reduction of the quarantine “. This was stated by epidemiologist Donato Greco, member of the Technical Scientific Committee (Cts), guest of Sky Tg24.

At the moment “the strong problem” in Italy “is not the school but the unvaccinated, even among adults: we still have almost 6 million Italians not yet immunized” against Covid-19, continues the epidemiologist. “Inexorably, when 90% of the adult population has had at least a first dose of the vaccine, the virus is heading, and is heading, towards children, that is, towards the unvaccinated population who are slowly getting immunized but who are under 5 years of age. he has no vaccine “, Greco said. “The school, however – he maintains – has never been an important outbreak of infection. The idea of ​​doing a pre-school screening, before entering the classroom is good if contained, however, within an ad hoc program and without making it a daily routine, as even the tests have a modest protective power “, he concludes.

As for the fourth dose, at the moment “there are still no data to justify the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, because the necessary surveillance time after the third dose has not yet passed. We have not yet had time to understand if after the third dose the defense Immune collapses so a further dose is needed. Indeed, the history of vaccinology tells us that the third dose normally leaves a long-lasting immune memory “.

“It is wrong to take Israel as a reference – says Greco – because it has a population, but above all an organizational situation, even of a paramilitary type, which has no equal in Europe. So taking it as an example is interesting, but it is not the same thing as make a comparison with other countries such as Spain, France or England. They are running a lot because they have been more affected than many European countries and Italy, so the fourth dose was an anticipation, but there is still no data to justify it “.