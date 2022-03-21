Covid, quarantine, green pass, masks and vaccination obligation: the dates to remember. The latest updates

The Reopening Decree is coming to the Official Gazette with all the dates for the easing of the measures to combat Covid-19. News for the school as well.

Let’s make a summary with all the dates, remembering, however, that the article could be changed in the next few hours since the information in our possession is based on the draft decree and on press information.

From 1 April stop contact quarantine. The obligation of isolation remains only for the infected. The possibility of carrying out trips and sporting events also starts again.

From 1 May stop the obligation of green pass. Therefore to access the school premises for outsiders (also for parents, therefore) it will no longer be required.

From 1 May away the obligation of masks in all indoor places, including for schools (as regards the school environment, the reference is the words of Minister Bianchi on Rai Radio 1).

From June 16 end of the vaccination obligation for school staff.

DRAFT LAW DECREE (Urgent measures to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the epidemic from Covid 19, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency (PRESIDENCY – HEALTH – DEFENSE – EDUCATION).

The provision establishes:

to. obligation to wear masks: the general obligation to wear masks indoors is established until April 30; the obligation of FFP2 outdoors is maintained for concerts and stadiums; the obligation of FFP2 indoors for sports halls, cinemas and theaters, means of transport and cable cars in ski lifts;

b. end of the coloring system

c. sports facilities capacity: return to 100% outdoors and indoors from 1 April;

d. discotheque capacities: 100% return from April 1st;

And. protocols and guidelines: any protocols and guidelines will be adopted by order of the Minister of Health.

Basic and reinforced green pass

From 1 April elimination of the green pass for:

– hotels and accommodation facilities (now strengthened);

– outdoor restaurants (now strengthened);

– museums, exhibitions and other places of culture (today strengthened);

– commercial businesses (today basic);

– public offices (today base);

– postal and banking services (now basic);

– services to the person (today basic);

– outdoor sports activity (today strengthened);

– festivals and fairs (today strengthened);

– spas, theme and amusement parks (now strengthened);

– outdoor cultural, social and recreational centers (now strengthened);

– outdoor shows and stadiums;

– outdoor parties (today strengthened);

– ski lifts (now strengthened);

– participation, in the public, in public ceremonies (now strengthened);

– local public transport (now strengthened).

The other means of transport (now usable with the reinforced green pass) switch to the basic green pass until April 30th.

From 1 May elimination of the green pass for:

– access to the workplace: from 1 April the basic green pass is passed for everyone, including those obliged to take the vaccine, and consequently the suspension from work ceases except for those who do not even swab; only in the case of health professions and workers in hospitals and nursing homes remains the suspension from work for those who do not vaccinate, until 31 December;

– bars and restaurants also indoors;

– canteens and continuous catering (now basic);

– access of spectators to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters) and sporting events (now strengthened);

– University students;

– wellness centers (now strengthened);

– indoor sports activities and changing rooms;

– conferences and congresses (now strengthened);

– training courses (today basic);

– indoor cultural, social and recreational centers (now strengthened);

– public competitions (today basic);

– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos (now strengthened);

– face-to-face visual interviews with inmates in prisons (now basic);

– indoor parties and discos (now strengthened);

– means of transport.

Until 31 December 2022 the vaccination obligation remains with the suspension from work for health professionals and workers in hospitals and nursing homes (from 16 June onwards it lapses for school staff); until the same date the green pass remains for visitors to nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards (now super green pass).

What changes for the school

70.5 million are expected to be allocated to schools to continue with the purchase of masks and hygiene material, consumables related to the emergency.

Obligation to vaccinate teachers and Ata

For school staff (teachers and Ata) the vaccination obligation remains in force: until June 15, therefore, all staff must have the super green pass. From June 16, onwards, the vaccination obligation lapses.

Management of positive cases

As regards the school, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases:

Kindergartens

– Educational services for children In the presence of at least four cases among pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Distance of at least one meter

The government recommends respecting an interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter unless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

In any case, the prohibition to enter or remain in the school premises remains valid if positive or if there is a respiratory symptomatology and body temperature above 37.5 °.

Covid organic

The emergency staff is extended until the end of the lessons and in any case no later than June 15, 2022. An additional 204 million is available for the extension, in addition to the sums already allocated.

School trips

School trips banned by Covid are back. The government, on the other hand, has given the green light to the possibility of carrying out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events.

Stop the basic green pass for parents

The basic green pass (obtainable through vaccination, healing or tampon) remains in force for external subjects (therefore also for parents) until April 30th. From 1 May to access the school premises it will not be necessary to show the green pass, not even the basic one.

Emergency structures

The decree also establishes

– Head of Civil Protection: cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy

– Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of the containment and contrast measures of the epidemiological emergency COVID-19: a Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic is no longer coordinates with the Ministry of Health. From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health takes over the functions

– Technical-scientific committee: termination.