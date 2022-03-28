Covid quarantine, new rules from 1 April: what changes

The state of emergency declared by the Council of Ministers on 31 January 2020 officially ends on 31 March 2022, while preserving, until 31 December 2022, the necessary operational and prompt reaction capacity of the structures during the phase of gradual return to the ordinary. So writes the government in the last Covid decree-law of 24 Marchfixing the road map back to normal after two years of pandemic.

From now to the end of December, the Draghi government specifies, one or more ordinances may be adopted, which may contain exceptions to the provisions, even locally, compatibly with the existing Covid scenarios (here the new symptoms discovered and here how Covid modifies the brain ).

Is quarantine also abolished for positives?

But what changes after March 31? Several things (we talked about all the news here), including the quarantine. As of April 1, 2022, quarantine ceases in the event of contact, even if restricted, with a positive.

Nothing changes, however, for those who are positivedespite rumors circulating in the past few hours regarding a hypothetical end of isolation even for those who have contracted Covid.

The decree itself generates confusion, which provides for positives to exit quarantine with a negative swab, without explicitly specifying a minimum number of days. It was then the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza who clarified that the obligations for positives remain those provided for in the circular signed by the director of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità Giovanni Rezza last February 4.

The quarantine rules for positives from April 1st

But let’s explain well what changes. From Friday 1 April the quarantine for Covid positives continues to remain in force. It is therefore forbidden to leave their home for people who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, until the assessment of the cure which can only take place through a negative swab.

The positives must therefore continue to wait 7 days if vaccinated (even with the third dose) or 10 if not vaccinated or if vaccinated for more than 4 months before undergoing a tampon to ascertain the negativity, and eventually conclude the isolation.

The termination of the isolation regime can only occur following the negative result of a rapid or molecular antigen test, also carried out in private centers. On the other hand, home-made tampons are not valid.

“Shortening the isolation would mean having more positive people in circulation capable of infecting others, because 5 days after the infection the virus is more likely to be still present than 7 days” explains the CTS. In other words, after a week the chances of an individual passing on the infection decrease. Therefore, in the light of these considerations, continues the CTS, it is considered useful not to change the duration of the isolation.

The quarantine rules for close contacts from 1 April

From 1 April the rules for those who have had close contacts with confirmed Covid positive subjects: for these people the 7 or 10 day quarantine is no longer applied, as we said, even if you live at home together, but the so-called self-monitoring regime is applied.

For those who are not yet clear what it is, we remind you that self-monitoring consists of 2 obligations:

wear the FFP2 type masks indoors or in the presence of gatherings, until the 10th day following the date of the last close contact with the person confirmed positive for Covid

indoors or in the presence of gatherings, following the date of the last close contact with the person confirmed positive for Covid make a swabrapid or molecular, even in private centers, at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the date of the last contact. It follows that, without symptoms, it is not mandatory to undergo a swab, although it is strongly recommended, since you may have contracted the virus in an asymptomatic form, and therefore you may not experience symptoms but infect others.

