Covid quarantine rules from 1 April in Emilia Romagna – Chronicle

Bologna, 29 March 2022 – Fra three days, the first of Aprilthe Emilia-Romagna they will be able to say goodbye to quarantine after having close contacts with positive people at Covid and, unlike the current regime which ‘rewarded’ only the vaccinated, this rule will also apply to the unvaccinated. The decree approved by the Draghi government on 17 March. Meanwhile, the picture of contagions (linked to the diffusion of the variant Omicron 2) is constantly increasing and remains the obligation to isolation for those who test positive (7 days for those vaccinated and recovered for less than 120 days e 10 days for others).

What to do after contact with a positive

Who has had a contact with a positive personalso strictit will no longer have to stay in forty but apply the so-called self-monitoring regime for 10 days which consists in carrying the mask FfP2 and undergo, only in case of symptomsto rapid, molecular or antigenic buffer, in Emilia-Romagna, to self-test for reporting any positivity reserved for those who have the booster dose of the vaccine. This has to happen at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following on the date oflast contact.

Close contact: what it means

The close contact (high risk exposure) of a probable or confirmed case is defined as:

* a person who lives in the same house of a Covid 19 case;

* a person who has had a direct physical contact with a Covid 19 case (for example the handshake);

* a person who has had a direct unprotected contact with the secretions of a Covid 19 case (for example touching used paper handkerchiefs with bare hands);

* a person who has had a direct contact (face to face) with a Covid 19 case, at a distance of less than 2 meters and at least 15 minutes;

* a person who has been in an enclosed environment (e.g. classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) with a Covid 19 case in the absence of protection devices suitable;

* a healthcare worker or other person who provides direct assistance to a Covid 19 case or laboratory personnel assigned to handling samples of a COVID-19 case without the use of recommended PPE or through the use of unsuitable protective devices;

* a person who has traveled sitting in a train, plane or any other means of transportation within two seats in any direction relative to a COVID-19 case;

* the travel companions and the staff assigned to the section of the plane / train where the index case was sitting are also close contacts.

Different, as before, the rules that will apply at school.

Primary school:

In presence of at least 4 cases among pupils in the same section / class groupthe activities continue in presence and teachers and children over 6 use the FfP2 masks for 10 days from the last contact with a positive subject. In case of symptoms and only if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the last contacta rapid or molecular test or self-test. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, middle and high school

The same rules apply as for kindergartens but, to trigger self-surveillance, they are enough 4 cases of positivity among pupilseven if they are not of the same section / group or class.