Covid, quarantine stop for those who are vaccinated: Pregliasco’s opinion

To date in Italy who is vaccinated and results positive for covid he is still obliged to be isolated for at least 7 days. But in this new phase of coexistence with the virus, is isolation still good for something considering the impossibility of tracing and the less and less cases of symptomatic patients?

Already in several countries the quarantine no longer exists and has passed to a fiduciary isolation. News that many doctors also agree with in Italy, including the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco.

For Pregliasco tracking is now impossible

For I pray we are in a transition phase from a pandemic to an endemic disease. In Italy in these two years a system based on mitigation has been adopted. A balanced choice, a kind of carrot and stick. There has been neither zero tolerance, such as in China, nor a policy less prone to restrictions, such as in Sweden.

For the virologist with a system with less and less restrictions, it will become increasingly difficult to trace the infection, also because most people are asymptomatic.

«Tracking is impossible, at least there will be in the most serious cases. It will remain a need for responsibility, as it did not happen in the past, when even with the flu you went to work “ – his point of view.

The ascertained cases are much more than those traced, also because they are increasing i DIY tampons to avoid platform registration and quarantine.

Isolation in this endemic stage does not make much sense for vaccinated people who are asymptomatic. The road will be fiduciary isolation. As for the mask, a recommendation was reached by focusing on the responsibility of citizens, so it must also be for the quarantine. Citizens will need to be able to know the symptoms and decide to isolate themselves.

On the subject of the mask instead I pray it was clear: it will have to become like an object to always carry with you, let’s think, for example, of sunglasses, to wear when needed.

And on the fourth dose, which proceeds very slowly in Italy, it is important for the virologist to do it also because the viral circulation has never stopped. Especially the frail must be vaccinated, then waiting to do it all, hopefully with a serum suitable for all variants that could be ready in autumn.

How the quarantine in Italy works today

Unlike other countries where isolation has now become a trustee, in Italy there is still an obligation to get involved forty for those found positive for covid. The current rule states that for citizens vaccinated with a third dose or two doses of no more than 120 days, the quarantine period is 7 days with a negative test at the end of the period.

For the unvaccinated or for those who have completed the vaccination course for more than 120 days, isolation lasts 10 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period.

For close contacts, no more quarantine, instead, self-surveillance will be enough, i.e. a period of attention and caution wearing mask Ffp2 and avoiding close contacts.