Covid quarantine: the rules from 1 April. What changes and what to do with close contact

Rome, March 28, 2022 – TheItaly enters a new phase of the era Covid: March 31 ends State of emergencyand change the rules with a gradual relaxation of anti-contagion measures, in particular of Green Pass (details here). What happens for isolation And fiduciary quarantine from 1 April? Do the times and methods remain the same? Let’s see what the decree 24 March 2022, n. 24 regarding Urgent provisions to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. We distinguish between isolation, which concerns SarsCov-2 positive subjects, from quarantine, a term that refers to close contacts of coronavirus positive subjects.

Learn more: Covid Bulletin today Italy: infections, hospitalizations and deaths of 28 March region by region

Isolation of positives

Well, as for theisolation of the positive there are no changes: therefore, the circular issued last February 4 remains valid, according to which, “for the unvaccinated or vaccinated who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days and for those recovered for more than 120 days, isolation lasts 10 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period “, while” for vaccinated with 3 dose boosters or who have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days and for those recovered for less than 120 days, isolation lasts 7 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period “. In summary and simplification, to the recently vaccinated (with second or third dose) and ai healed recently enough a week of isolation, for all the others the period is extended to 10 days.

Covid, Pregliasco: “Infection peak at Easter, improves at the end of May”

How do you get out of isolation? Here, too, things do not change. The decree states that “the termination of the isolation regime follows the negative outcome of a rapid antigen test or molecular, also carried out in private centers authorized to do so. In the latter case, the transmission, also electronically, to the territorially competent prevention department of the report, with a negative result, determines the termination of the isolation regime “.

Covid: after how long can the virus resume. Reinfection with Omicron

Close Contact Quarantine

Chapter fiduciary quarantine: there is something new. Also for the not vaccinated theself-monitoring. What does it consist of? Basically in a regime of attention and caution that involves wearing masks Ffp2 indoors and outdoors in case of gatherings for at least 10 days since last contact. Children under the age of 6 continue to be excluded from the use of Ffp2. In case of symptomsyou must undergo a anti-Covid teston the first day and every 5 days, in case of persistent symptoms.

As of April 1, the decree reads, “those who have had close contact with subjects confirmed positive for Sars-Cov2 are subject to the self-surveillance regime, consisting in the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices of type Ffp2, indoors or in the presence of gatherings until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact with confirmed positive subjects and to carry out a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of Sars-Cov-2, even in private centers authorized to do so, at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact “.

Covid after the third dose: symptoms, incubation and how long Omicron lasts

What do virologists say

Experts divided on the extension of the seven days of isolation for the positives. “I think it is a fair attention to what we are seeing – underlines the director of the Galeazzi in Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco – with an increase not only in positives, but “also in hospitalized patients”. “It is true – admits the virologist – hospitalizations are certainly growing in a much smaller proportion than in the first waves”, precisely “thanks to a slightly better Omicron virus” and “a very broad vaccination coverage”. But precisely because we are not yet faced with a ‘simple cold’, for the doctor “it is correct to maintain a systematic progression” of the slack and monitor the data.

Also for Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, 7 days are “a fair measure of compromise”.

For Matteo Bassetti, instead, the confirmation of the duration of a week “is a gut decision that has no basis: an equal measure for all” established a priori “is a modality that was done at the Lazzaretto of Venice in 1400 when the quarantine lasted 40 days” . The director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa claims that “many people will not report each other. I am also afraid that there will be a conflict between those who have an employee job, and can stay at home, and those who have left VAT. or it is autonomous. This will also produce an underestimation of positive cases. So it would have been more correct to apply a variable method to manage the quarantine, if you have a negative buffer before 7 days you can exit “.