Covid quarantine travel abroad: the rules to follow – Chronicle

Bologna, 29 December 2021 – La fourth wave Covid gallops faster and faster also because of the Omicron variant, which is becoming dominant in all countries of the world. Not only Italy, but also in other states, the number of infections has increased exponentially and the problem arises for those who have to travel (for work or to go on vacation) how to behave when returning in Italy. How does the forty Covid? How long does it last? Is it mandatory to always do it? Are there any differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated? AND the swab need? The new ordinance of the Minister of Health signed on December 14 has ordered some changes for travelers who return to Italy from abroad. Here is a guide according to the countries (divided into list A, B, C, D, E).

I am vaccinated and I come from a country of the European Union. Do I have to undergo quarantine for entry to Italy?

No, to enter Italy you must present the certification of a swab that tested negative (molecular carried out in the 48 hours prior to entry, or antigenic, negative result, carried out in the previous 24 hours). The presentation of the swab, together with that of the Green Pass, or other equivalent certification, certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle, allows you not to undergo fiduciary isolation. In any case, the presentation of the Passenger Locator Form is expected.









The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) are forms used by the Health Authorities in case passengers have been exposed to an infectious disease while traveling on board any means of transport (ship, plane, train, bus or car) in order to facilitate contact tracing. The information provided in the PLF can be used by the Health Authorities of the countries of destination in order to be able to contact passengers quickly, with the aim of protecting their health and that of their contacts, as well as preventing the further spread of diseases. .

I am not vaccinated and I enter Italy from a European Union country. What procedure should I follow?

Those who are not in possession of the Green Pass certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle or recovery from Covid and must undergo fiduciary isolation for five days at the address indicated in the Passenger Locator Form, with the obligation to carry out a molecular or antigenic swab, at the end of the isolation. Upon their entry into Italy these people must also have made a swab negative result (molecular carried out in the 48 hours prior to entry, or an antigenic swab, carried out in the 24 hours before).









How workers should behave cross-border?

Provided that no Covid symptoms arise, cross-border workers inbound and outbound from the national territory for proven work reasons and for the consequent return to their residence, home or residence, they must present the PLF. This obligation it does not apply to those who travel with their own vehicle and stay for no more than 48 hours in a place that is no more than 60 kilometers from the place of residence.

For those arriving from the State of Vatican CITY And San Marino there is no limitation or obligation to declare through the PLF. The vaccination and recovery certifications issued by the respective health authorities are equivalent to the Italian ones and therefore can be used, if necessary, on the Italian territory. As for San Marino, instead, L‘obligation of Green Pass to access the activities and services on the national territory does not apply to persons in possession of an anti Covid vaccination certificate issued by its health authorities and in any case no later than February 28th 2022.









Travelers arriving from List B countries

The states and territories with low epidemiological risk will be identified, among those referred to in List C, Movements to and from these countries are permitted without the need for motivation. But at the moment, no state is on this list.

Travelers from European countries

They are part of this group: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.

For those who have been in these countries in the fourteen days before ed is vaccinated, upon entering Italy must present the PLF, have the Super Green Pass (therefore having completed the vaccination cycle or being cured of Covid), also must undergo a molecular swab in the 48 hours before entering Italy and whose result is negative (or an antigenic swab in the 24 hours before and whose result is negative Minors under the age of 6 they are exempt from carrying out the pre-departure swab. For those who are vaccinated, therefore, there is no need for fiduciary isolation. But the vaccination course must have been completed with one of these EMA-approved vaccines: Pfizer-BioNtech’s Comirnaty, Moderna, Vaxzevria, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).









Who does not got vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 must swab before leaving (in the manner previously written) and undergo to fiduciary isolation at the address indicated in the PLF for 5 days. After isolation is complete, these people will need to undergo an additional molecular or antigenic swab.

They are part of this group: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories outside the European continent), Republic of Korea, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.

Travelers who have been to one of the List D countries and have a vaccination certificate they do not have to be in quarantine but only present the PLF and the Green Pass certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle. Who has stayed in Canada, Japan and the United States he can also show the Green Pass of successful recovery from Covid. These people must also undergo a molecular swab carried out in the 72 hours before entering Italy and the result of which is negative (or to an antigen test within the previous 24 hours of entry into Italy whose result is negative). In the case of entry from Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the islands, the molecular swab must be done within 48 hours prior to entry into Italy.









The five-day fiduciary isolation is mandatory instead only for those who enter Italy without having presented the vaccination certificate. At the end of the quarantine they will have to undergo a further swab molecular or antigenic.

Travelers from E-List Countries

They are part of this list all states and territories not expressly indicated in another list. Upon returning to Italy it is necessary to present the PLF e undergo a molecular swab carried out in the 72 hours before of entry into Italy and the result of which is negative; or to an antigen test in the 24 hours before entry in Italy whose result is negative. Children under the age of 6 are exempted from taking the pre-departure swab. You must immediately communicate your entry into Italy to the Prevention Department of the health authority responsible for the area, reach your destination in Italy only by private vehicle and undergo fiduciary isolation at the address indicated in the PLF for 10 days. At the end of the isolation it is necessary to undergo another molecular or antigenic swab.









Specific rules have been adopted for the South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini. For these countries it is not possible to apply the same conditions as for the countries in List E