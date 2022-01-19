Covid, questions and answers. “The do-it-yourself swab does not certify the onset of the disease”

Florence, January 19, 2022 – Many questions from readers continue to arrive on the vast casuistry linked to Covid, including quarantines, vaccines, swabs and green passes. To answer today is the doctor Pietro Dattolo, president ofOrder of the Medici of Florence.

“Hi, we are a family of four; on January 4th we tested positive in three, through swab in the pharmacy, so we isolated ourselves. The fourth component after two days was also positive, with DIY tampon. This was communicated to the family doctor, who uploaded it to the platform. However, an initial pad is not loaded on the platform, so we cannot make the healing pad after ten days have elapsed. How do you solve the problem? “.

“The great diffusion of the Omicron variant – Doctor Dattolo answers – made the contagion curve soar and triggered a real buffer race that put the system in crisis. Among the swabs stormed there is the so-called ‘do it yourself’ that can be bought at the pharmacy or supermarket. This is a rapid antigen test which has significant limitations and which is not officially recognized anyway. So, in this specific case, the family doctor may not have loaded it on the platform, but may have requested an ‘official’ swab (molecular or rapid antigenic). If he didn’t do it he has to do it. That said, the positives must remain in isolation for 10 days (reduced to 7 if they have completed the vaccination cycle with three doses or two doses of less than 120 days) with a final negative buffer. If no official communication from the ASL is received for the end of the quarantine, a questionnaire can be filled out on referticovid.sanita.toscana.it“.









End of isolation. Swab not earlier than ten days

I’m worried. I state that I only have the second dose of vaccine from July 27th. On January 4th I did a molecular and the positive result came on January 8th. On the 11th my doctor’s deputy told me to be quick and I tested negative. When after 3 days I did not receive end-of-isolation communications, my doctor told me that the end-of-quarantine swab should be done after 10 days. I fixed a buffer on day 11 from the positive molecular. I tested negative but the doubt remains: will my isolation unlock by itself or will that tampon on the seventh day give problems? On January 27th the 6 months of the Green pass will expire and on January 28th I also have a trip abroad.

“If he’d called it back it would have been much better. That said, the end of quarantine swab must be done after 10 days. If negative, it should be notified of the end of quarantine within 24 hours. If it arrives, you can fill out the questionnaire on referticovid. sanita.toscana.it. If she went out after 7 days she violated a rule, unless she swabbed the drive-in. In any case, with a negative swab on the tenth day, they should reactivate the green pass (strengthened because she is healed).









Not vaccinated. The rules for the Green pass

I am not vaccinated. I took a quick swab with positive result; after 11 days I did a quick negative swab again. Who has to register my practice with the ASL to get me to issue the green pass for six months?

«The ASL should notify her of the end of the quarantine within 24 hours. If no communication arrives, you can fill in the questionnaire on referticovid.sanita.toscana.it “.

– After taking a negative swab, the pharmacy issued me a Green pass which lasts 48 hours. I downloaded it but it is invalid … why? Thank you.

“You have to ask the pharmacy. However, the advice is to get vaccinated, not to make tampons that are often useless “.

Swabs for children. With the recipe they are free

«Good evening, this morning I took my 11 year old daughter to swab for Covid-19 in a pharmacy.

I was convinced that I had to pay the reduced rate of 8 euros, but I was asked for 15, just like for adults. The pharmacist explained to me that the reduced cost of 8 euros is only valid for the 12-18 range. Could you please tell me what the right price is? ‘









“I understand that the municipal pharmacies charge a controlled price of 8 euros for the 12-18 age group.

It is possible that under the age of 12 they have not provided for reductions because with the pediatrician’s prescription or the school voucher the swab can be made free of charge “.

Positive little girl in kindergarten. The tampon for others is not mandatory

I am a teacher of a kindergarten. This morning a mother told us by telephone that her little girl tested positive for Covid-19. This little girl came to the kindergarten until yesterday morning. So the last contact with her happened yesterday morning. I state that I always wear a mask and I have the three doses of vaccine. If for safety I wanted to do a tampon to be more peaceful, when could I do it to have a reliable result? Thank you.

«Theoretically, you don’t have to swab but continue, as you are doing, to behave in the right way. If you want to be quiet, however, a tampon is not done for three to four days. I advise you not to do it. “

Positive and vaccinated. How to reactivate the Green pass

On December 15th I made the third booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and I have regularly received the Green pass. Subsequently, on January 5th, I took a test and tested positive. On January 15th I did an antigen test again and, fortunately, this time I tested negative. The new Green pass arrived a little while ago but, reading it with the Covid verification app, it tells me that it is strengthened and not a booster. I have read that with the green pass strengthened in some cases I would be obliged to present a buffer while with the booster I would not. How can I get the complete Green pass since I am up to date with the three vaccination doses? Thank you very much, Graziella









«It should reactivate the previous Green pass (the one linked to the third booster dose): it can also be recovered with Authcode. The Green pass booster (alas useless anglicisms!) Was introduced with the circular of the ministry of health of 24 December 2021 which serves to be able to access, from 30 December 2021 to 31 March 2022, residential socio-welfare, social-health and to hospices. Probably the bureaucratic confusion between recovery and the third dose is at the root of his problem ».