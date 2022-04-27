Covid raises its head in Sicily: 6,550 infections and 25 deaths, hospitalizations increase

As expected, after two days of “calm”, due to the few swabs on Sunday and April 25thtoday the contagion has re-exploded, both in Sicily and in the rest of Italy, all due to the “accumulations” and delays that always occur in these cases.

Therefore, 6550 cases are reported on the island (more than triple compared to yesterday), with 25 victims. Admissions also rise (+18), but cases in intensive care drop by 2.

The positivity rate rises to 19% while yesterday it was 14.4%. Sicily is now in sixth place for infections. The current positives are 124,278 with an increase of 2,314 cases. The healed are 4,704, the total deaths to 10,529.

At the provincial level there are 1,791 cases in Palermo, Catania 1324, Messina 813, Syracuse 783, Trapani 631, Ragusa 486, Caltanissetta 391, Agrigento 719, Enna 123.

In Italy, on the other hand, there have been 87,940 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 29,575 yesterday (post-holiday) and, above all, 99,848 last Wednesday. The processed swabs are 554,526 (yesterday 182,675) with a positivity rate that drops from 16.2% to 15.9%.

The deaths are 186 (yesterday 146): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,113. Intensive therapies are 15 fewer (yesterday -7), with 34 admissions on the day, and drop to 394 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 173 fewer (yesterday +278), 10,155 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

