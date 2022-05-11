COVID rates rise in California; outbreaks occur in schools

California continues to see an increase in coronavirus transmission as two highly contagious offshoots of the omicron variant continue to rise in the United States.

The most recent daily rate of cases statewide is 16.1 per 100,000 population, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported Tuesday.

The case rate increased 25% in the last week and is up 71% compared to the previous two weeks, according to state data.

State health officials reported Tuesday that the most recent test positivity rate was 4.1%, up from 3.1% a week earlier and 2.7% two weeks earlier, California’s highest rate since June 17. february.

Transmission metrics continue to be worse in the Bay Area. The five counties with the highest case rates were San Francisco, with 36 per 100,000 population; Santa Cruz, with 34; San Mateo, with 31; Santa Clara, with 30, and Alameda, with 26, according to the state health update on Tuesday. Most Sacramento-area counties ranged from eight to 12 per 100,000 population.

Test positivity was 9% in San Francisco, compared to 5.5% in Sacramento County, according to state data. However, positivity in Sacramento is rising rapidly, tripling in the past month from 1.8% in early April.

The state health department reported 1,203 COVID-positive patients in hospital beds as of Tuesday’s update, a 27% increase from a low of 950 patients two weeks ago.

The cases of those hospitalized for the virus soared after the peak of cases in San Francisco, which went from 26 to 61 cases in the last two weeks, which represents an increase of 135%.

More school outbreaks reported in Sacramento area

Numerous schools in the Sacramento region are reporting outbreaks or clusters of COVID-19 cases for the first time since returning from winter break in January, around the height of the original wave of omicro.

At least eight local schools recently reported a significant spike in virus cases in the two weeks following big school dances.

Six of those schools held dances on April 22 or 23, reporting the most active cases in their districts last week: CK McClatchy High, Rio Americano High, Folsom High, Vista del Lago High, Sheldon High and the Heron K-8 School in Natomas, which held dances on April 22 or 23.

The other two, Mesa Verde High in Citrus Heights and Monterey Trail High in Elk Grove, held dances on April 30. Mesa Verde had 35 active cases as of Tuesday morning, according to the San Juan Unified COVID-19 data tracker. Monterey Trail had 24 active cases Tuesday after reporting just seven in the entire month of April, according to data from Elk Grove Unified.

Another San Juan Unified school, Mary Deterding Elementary in Carmichael, reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials from multiple local basic education districts said it is difficult to trace the exact source of transmission to school dances or other events, due to overlapping social contacts.

“We are seeing an increase in cases overall and have seen an increase in cases and outbreaks being reported by schools in recent weeks,” Sacramento County health office spokeswoman Samantha Mott said in a statement sent via email last week.

The increase in campuses is not limited to local elementary schools.

UC Davis, in a Tuesday update to its campus COVID-19 dashboard, reported a 1.4% recent positivity rate or asymptomatic testing, its highest reading at any time during the pandemic except for a period of a month from the end of December to the end of January amid the omicron surge, which peaked at 4.6%.

Asymptomatic test positivity had dipped as low as 0.1% on campus in early March.

Sacramento State reported 33 cases of the virus in students and 11 in employees last week, following 23 cases in students and 14 in employees for the week ending April 30. Last week’s student total and previous week’s employee total were the university’s highest numbers since February.

COVID cases on the rise in state prisons

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) recorded 324 new cases among inmates in the week of May 1, compared to 74 in the previous four weeks combined.

It is the first significant increase in cases in the state prison system since the omicron wave in winter. Weekly case totals had dropped as low as 10, as reported for two consecutive weeks in mid-April.

The corrections department reported 348 active cases of the virus in inmates on Tuesday. California Medical Center in Vacaville had 112, followed by Ironwood State Prison in Blythe with 96; San Quentin with 64; Valley State Prison in Chowchilla with 34, and California Health Center in Stockton with 15.

All other state correctional facilities had fewer than five active inmate cases, according to the CDCR data table.

Prisons throughout the pandemic have been hotbeds for serious coronavirus outbreaks.

The Latest on the BA.2 Subvariants of the Omicron

Two subvariants that experts say are more contagious than the original BA.1 omicron variant—BA.2 and BA.2.12.1—are now combined in 99% of recent case samples nationwide, according to a Tuesday update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The more contagious of the two, BA.2.12.1, accounted for 43% of US cases in the week ending last Saturday, up from 33% the week before and 23% two weeks ago.

In the CDC region, which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii and the island territories, BA.2.12.1 accounted for 24% of cases last week, down from 17% the week before and 14 % of two weeks before.

Health authorities estimate that BA.2 is approximately 30% to 40% more contagious than the original omicron variant, BA.1; and that BA.2.12.1 is in turn another 25% more contagious than BA.2.

Sacramento area figures by county

Sacramento County’s latest case rate is 11.9 per 100,000 population, state health officials reported in Tuesday’s update, an increase of 31% from the previous week.

Sacramento County hospitals treated 72 patients with the virus Monday, according to state data, up from 52 the previous week. The total in intensive care units (ICUs) increased from nine to 10 cases.

Placer County’s latest case rate is 9.8 per 100,000 population, an increase of 22% from the previous week.

Hospitals in Placer County treated 27 patients with the virus Monday, up from 24 the previous week. The total in ICUs was reduced from four to two cases.

Yolo County’s latest case rate is 16.2 per 100,000 population, an increase of 28% from the previous week.

Yolo County hospitals treated two patients with the virus Monday, up from one a week earlier. The total in ICUs increased from zero to one case.

El Dorado County’s latest case rate is 9.1 per 100,000 population, an increase of 22% from the previous week.

Hospitals in El Dorado County treated four patients with the virus Monday, up from one a week earlier. The total of ICUs increased from zero to one case.

Sutter County’s latest case rate is 5.9 per 100,000 and Yuba County’s is 8.1 per 100,000, state health officials said Tuesday. Sutter’s case rate increased by 11% and Yuba’s by 56% in the last week.

The only hospital in Yuba County, which serves the Yuba-Sutter dual-county area, was treating two patients with the virus on Monday, down from three the previous week. The ICU total dropped to zero for one case.

The CDC classifies all six Sacramento-area counties as having a “low” level of COVID-19 activity.