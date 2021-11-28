Covid Ravenna, Marchetti: “Children most affected between 5 and 11 years” – Chronicle

Ravenna, November 28, 2021 – It has arrived the first, awaited green light: in recent days, the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children between 5 and 11 years of age. Now Aifa’s ok is awaited to start the administration, for which the departure is expected towards the end of December. In the province there are 23,255 born between 2010 and 2016 who fall into the range. We talked about it with Federico Marchetti, director of the complex operating unit of Pediatrics and Neonatology of the province and director of the Department of Women’s Health, Childhood and Adolescence.

The latest Covid bulletin from Emilia Romagna – Green pass super, when it is valid and how to download it

Marchetti, in recent months we have seen many cases of the smallest. How do children live with the virus?

“The data speak for themselves. The youngest ones are currently among the most affected, in particular between the ages of 5 and 11: they are half of the cases in pediatric age. Thanks to the vaccine, on the other hand, from 12 to 19 years, the increase in cases is much more contained in proportion. Children and adolescents live with a great sense of responsibility what is happening, but the restrictions in social and school relationships are marking them on a psychological level with a real epidemic of anxiety disorders, depression and sleep disorders”.









The focus Booking the third dose of the Emilia Romagna vaccine for everyone. Even in pharmacies

There have been some – fortunately rare – cases of hospitalization of children with Covid. How many have been from emergency start in Ravenna ?

“From the beginning of the epidemic to November 17 in Italy, out of 3.2 million children aged 6 to 11, 241,739 were infected, 1,407 were hospitalized and 36 ended up in intensive care. Nine have died. In our reality it is confirmed that there were not many children hospitalized with acute infection, about twenty, but this thanks to the joint work done by public health, community pediatrics, family and hospital pediatricians: there is a strict home surveillance of cases that in most cases it resolves well and quickly. What worries us and a lot is a late complication, an inflammatory form due to the infection: it has been called as acronym Mis-C “.

How is the 3-year-old boy hospitalized last week in Faenza?

“He’s fine, he was discharged, but now an 11-year-old is hospitalized in Ravenna with this very serious picture of Mis-C in its manifestations. The complication affects several organs and in most cases it can cause inflammation of the heart. It is treatable, but with high intensity of treatment and an estimated incidence of 3 cases out of 10 thousand children who have had Covid. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ravenna we have hospitalized 12, they are fine but it has been hard “.









Now the vaccine also arrives for children. A step you expected?

“Yes, and the pediatric community has spoken out with a single voice in favor of vaccination. Covid is more fearful in children with risky conditions, or chronic diseases. But vaccination is advisable for all children even in this age group. age”.

Do parents ask questions related to the vaccine for their children? What do they ask?

“Now an information campaign must begin. The recommendation to families is an opportunity for constructive dialogue that is based on data and not on emotionality or false information. Any choice in medicine is based on the relationship between risks and benefits. we are told that the mRNA vaccine prevents 90.7% of infections, and is even more effective against hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccine can also prevent the dreaded Mis-C complication. Side effects are mild and the risk of myocarditis it is low, treatable and unsuccessful, and lower than the risk of heart damage from Covid. “









Do you think that vaccinating children will also lead to a turning point for the school world, now often subjected to forced ‘stops’ for quarantines?

“I really think so, and it is one of the reasons why we recommend vaccination. Continuing with the restrictions risks compromising the future of a generation. As pediatricians we have been asking for it strongly and for a long time.”