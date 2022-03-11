Covid rebound, more serious cases among children in Bologna – Chronicle

Bologna, 11 March 2022 – The Covid trend maintains the forecasts and thus, from 554, the cases leap forward and reach 786 new infections. “A situation to be monitored, it is natural that when the precautionary measures are relaxed and normal life is resumed, some rebound is expected, it is important, however, that it does not affect hospitalizations, which are decreasing, and this means that the vaccinated population and that cured by Covid form a sort of mass immunological protection network “, underlines Raffaele Donini, regional councilor for health policies. “An increase in cases was expected in March – confirms Lorenzo Roti, health director of the Ausl -, but we are confident that with the end of the month we will forget about Covid for a while and then find it again probably in September, October, but we we’ll find them ready. The admissions continue to drop and are now at 190 “. The number of patients in intensive care is stable: 25. Covid is once again making itself felt among the youngest. Chiara Ghizzi, director of Pediatrics and the Pediatric Emergency Department of the Major, specifies that “at the moment four children are hospitalized in the ward, their age ranges from a few months to 8 years: now they are fine because their respiratory insufficiency is transitory . However, we also record an increase in positive swabs in the pediatric emergency room. It is important to vaccinate children. Unfortunately, when I went for prophylaxis in recent days, I found that about half of the children expected for the second dose did not presented “. Marcello Lanari, director of Emergency Pediatrics and the Pediatric Emergency Department of Sant’Orsola, also notes “an increase in Covid, perhaps due to less attention to infection containment measures and the well-known contagiousness of the Omicron variant. ..