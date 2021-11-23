Covid, record incidence in Germany: the US advises against travel to the country. France, positive premier: “He saw Macron on Wednesday”

The health situation continues to worsen in Germany, now in full swing fourth wave from Covid. The Robert Koch Institut noted the highest weekly incidence rate of infections since the beginning of the pandemic: 399.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. A worrying number that testifies that the new pandemic wave is destined to last even longer, as confirmed by the daily data that register 45,326 cases and 309 victims in the last 24 hours alone. A situation that has alarmed him United States who have issued a warning to their citizens to travel to Germany e Denmark, elevating the alert at level 4, or “do not travel“.

In France the services of Matignon Palace, the seat of the French government, have made it known that the prime minister Jean Castex, in solitary confinement for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19, “saw the president Emmanuel Macron for the last time last Wednesday in the Council of Ministers “. Upon returning from an official visit to Belgium, the minister was subjected to swab after learning of the positivity of his 11-year-old daughter, with the test he was positive. His Belgian counterpart and 4 ministers with whom he had meetings today during his visit to Belgium are in solitary confinement. Castex was accompanied on his visit by the Minister of Defense, Florence Parly, and from those of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, by the Undersecretary for European Affairs, Clément Beaune. Darmanin, the Minister of Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, and Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, they tested negative for the coronavirus test they underwent after the prime minister’s positivity emerged. Beaune is also negative. Meanwhile, the Belgian premier is in solitary confinement awaiting the test, Alexander de Croo, who had met with Castex, and four ministers of his government. Government services have made it known that he has not had contact with the president, Emmanuel Macron, after the Council of Ministers last Wednesday, while his entourage specified that the premier suffers only from “mild symptoms” such as “a slight cough” .

Meanwhile in Israel administrations to children aged 5 to 11 have begun. Already yesterday, the first doses were injected by the mutual services in some parts of the country, after the arrival of vaccines in recent days. Pfizer suitable for children. According to those in charge, cited by the media, for today there are 24 thousand bookings for immunization, about 2.5% of that age group.