Covid, record infections in New York: Apple closes its stores

Apple has its New York City stores closed to the public due to the record increase in infections from Covid 19 in the city. The decision affects 11 stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx and Staten Island, but customers will still be able to collect orders online outside the stores, the company website explains.

In 2020, Apple had closed all of its stores in response to the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic. After reopening, the company implemented sanitation areas designed for customers and asked employees to wear face masks, ensuring its retail employees weekly home tests.

Now, with a new, more contagious variant of the virus, Apple is tightening its policies. The company first imposed a mask requirement in stores, then temporarily closed stores in Miami, Ottawa, Ontario, and Annapolis earlier this month due to increased cases. “We regularly monitor conditions and will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” the company said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masks, sanitation and paid sick leave.”

