Covid, record of cases in 24 hours in the UK and France. In the US 512 thousand infections in one day: never so many since the beginning of the pandemic

IS record from positive in one day in different parts of the world. In Kingdom United cases were 129,471 in 24 hours, while in France nearly 180 thousand cases have been reached. Even the United States they come to terms with the new wave, largely due to the Omicron variant, which has brought about a boom in infections: 512,533 in one day, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile Denmark is black mesh for infection rate: with 1612 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants it is the world record.

United Kingdom – In the country that tried to stem the virus by anticipating the third dose, infections reached 129,471 in one day. This is a record that does not take into account, among other things, data from Scotland and Northern Ireland whose numbers are incomplete due to the Christmas holiday period. Record also for infections in England: there are 117,093 in 24 hours. The number exceeds the previous record recorded on Christmas Day with over 113 thousand cases. In Wales, on the other hand, over 12,000 cases have been recorded which, according to the authorities, also include infections on 25 and 26 December. Also worries the hospital admissions boom: there are 9546, up 38% compared to a week ago. Eighteen, however, the deaths recorded in one day. Despite the suggestion of some experts to impose new restrictions, Boris Johnson and his executive confirmed that no new measures will be introduced until the end of the year.

France – Similar situation also in Paris. In the country, 180,000 positives have been counted in just 24 hours: the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. France had exceeded 100,000 cases for the first time on Christmas Day. Admissions are also worrying: 17,405 people are in hospital e the number of people hospitalized in intensive care is also growing, arrived at an altitude of 3416.

United States – Even in the US, the numbers of infections have exploded, reaching the highest peak since the beginning of the pandemic. 512,533 new positives in one day for a total of over 52 and a half million Americans infected with the virus, according to the latest data from the John Hopkins University. The total death toll from Covid in the country has risen to 818,371 deaths, but there is a slight 5% decline in the weekly average of Covid deaths.

Denmark – Black jersey, on the other hand, for Denmark. The country with its 1612 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants becomes the nation with the highest rate of Covid infection in the world. On Monday, as reported by the Guardian, the state exceeded 15 thousand infections in 24 hours for the first time, touching 16,164 cases in one day, compared to 130,686 swabs, thus reaching a positivity rate of 12.4%.