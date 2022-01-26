Covid: record of daily deaths in hospital in France – World

Covid killed 393 people in 24 hours in hospitals in Francefor a total of 129,022 deaths since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020. This is the record of daily deaths recorded in the latest wave of infections that has hit the country since the beginning of November. The last highest figure was 298 deaths in 24 hours, a week ago. According to the figures published yesterday by Santé Publique France, 108,481 people tested positive for anti-Covid tests in the last 24 hours. France is currently the country of Europe, excluding micro-states, with the highest incidence, 3,733 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On average, over seven days, this increase in infected amounts to 340,861 cases, an increase of 22% compared to last week. The number of hospitalized patients, 29,748, increased slightly compared to Sunday (28,838). The number of weekly hospitalizations also increased, with 15,932 admissions to the hospital in one week, compared to 15,376 in the previous revelation.

In France, the ‘vaccination pass’, equivalent to the Italian super green pass, entered into force only yesterday while the government has already announced the timetable for the lifting of the restrictions: on February 2, the obligation to wear masks on the outside will be eliminated. ‘smart working obligation and audience limits will fall in stadiums and show halls (ANSA).