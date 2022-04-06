Covid: record of infections in China. Shanghai in lockdown, protests mount on social networks

Beijing, April 6, 2022 – Record absolute of Covid infections in China: the currently positive ones are today 20,472 (+1,415 those identified in the last 24 hours). It is the first time that the threshold of 20 thousand cases has been exceeded (it did not even happen in the period of the epidemic in Wuhan at the beginning of 2020). However, as the National Commission for Health reports, the vast majority are asymptomatic cases (19,089). Furthermore, no new deaths are reported.

The Beijing government however, it does not change the line on restrictions. So, if the rest of the world is gradually easing the containment measures of the virus, all of it Shanghai is in lockdown while the anger on social media mounts for strict quarantine rules. In fact, the city on the central coast has over 80% of new infections and is at the center of the new wave that is putting rigid pressure under great pressure “zero contagion” policy of China, reaffirmed in recent weeks by President Xi Jinping himself.

In the metropolis, the country’s main financial center, where they live beyond 25 million inhabitants38,000 health workers arrived from all over China and the authorities announced a new round of bulk swabs. But, as mentioned, the intolerance and anger for the quarantine rules – which provide for the separation of infected children from their parentsdespite a slight easing announced today – and delays in food deliveries by over-demanded delivery groups.

The prevention and control of the epidemic in Shanghai is in the most difficult phase, according to what was announced by the Municipal Commission of City Health, which had already admitted in recent days that the Chinese metropolis was not sufficiently prepared to face the current wave of infections. .