Covid, record of infections in Portugal. Germany exceeds 200,000 cases, London also revokes the restrictions for nursing homes





Omicron continues to spread in Europe even if the situation is heterogeneous, with some countries lifting the restrictions and others having to deal with contagion records. This is the case with the Portugalamong the countries with the highest anti vaccination rate in the world Covidor the Germany where, however, half the population has now received the booster.

In Portugal, there were more than 65,700 Sars Cov 2 infections recorded in 24 hours, while 41 people died from complications. Therefore, yesterday’s previous record was exceeded, when 65,578 positives were diagnosed, 131,284 in two days. The Lisbon health authorities have therefore updated the number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic: 2,443,524 with 19,744 deaths. However, the situation in hospitals is improving, where 2,249 beds are occupied, of which 147 in the intensive care wards. The highest number of infections is recorded in the north of Portugal, which in the last day saw 27,594 positives and 15 deaths. Lisbon and the Tejo Valley follows, with 18,590 infections and 17 deaths. Portugal is today the fifth European country with the highest number of infections per million inhabitants.

The number of daily positives exceeded 200 thousand for the first time in Germany, hitting a record of 203,136 infections in 24 hours. According to Robert Koch Institut, the deaths related to the virus were 188, down compared to a week ago when they were 234. The weekly incidence recorded 1017.4 per 100 thousand inhabitants. The hospitalization rate is 4.26 admitted to intensive care per 100 thousand inhabitants. The German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbachhas repeatedly stressed that the incidence will continue to increase for several weeks, until it reaches its peak in mid-February: “By then we will have to expect several hundred thousand cases a day,” he told broadcaster Zdf.

But the vaccination campaign continues and over half of the German population has received the booster dose of the vaccine. About 43 million people, corresponding to 51.7 of the population, received the third dose, while 75.6%, or 62.9 million people, received at least one dose of the vaccine. The government’s goal is to bring this figure to 80% by the end of the month. According to the Rki, at least 73.7 percent of the population received “full basic protection”, ie two doses of vaccine or one of Johnson & Johnson. 24.4% of the population (20.3 million) is not vaccinated: for 4.8%, it is children up to 4 years for whom the vaccine is not available. Also there Russia has to deal with a high number of infections. In the last 24 hours, 90 thousand cases have been touched with a record number of 88,816 new infections, while the deaths are 665. Today’s figure exceeds yesterday’s record, which approached 75 thousand infections. Moscow is confirmed as the city with the most infections, with over 26,500 new cases. The presence of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in 74 of the 85 regions of the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 11,404,617 infections and 328,770 deaths.

Meanwhile, there are those who have passed the peak look ahead. The British government announced the easing of existing anti-Covid restrictions for nursing homes, especially those for visits. From Monday in England there will be no more limitations on the number of visitors allowed to visit relatives or friends, furthermore the isolation period for positives will be reduced from 14 to 10 days and the measures for the staff of the structures. Change is part of the back to floor A wanted by the conservative executive in the face of a decrease in infections on the island, confirmed in recent days by the lower number of infections from the Omicron variant. “I know how vital companionship is for those living in nursing homes and the big difference that visits make,” said the health minister. Sajid Javid. The announcement comes on the very day it takes effect the revocation of the mini green pass for access to discos and mass events and the legal obligation to wear a mask in public places. Government decisions are also made based on the success of the third dose administration campaign. According to the health ministry, 86.5% of all nursing home residents received the booster vaccination.

The authorities of the Spanish region of Catalonia have also abolished the obligation to present a valid Covid Green Pass in order to access restaurants, cafes, concert halls and gyms: this is published in the Official Gazette of the region. The decision comes after, in the last days, a stabilization of the epidemiological situation was recorded. The limit of 10 people for social gatherings has also been eliminated, while night clubs remain closed for the moment. The Green Pass is not compulsory in Spain on a national scale. However, in several regions this requirement has been introduced to access certain spaces or activities.

The situation of the Covid-19 epidemic is heterogeneous in Europe, probably due to the different phases of diffusion of the Omicron variant, with countries in which the incidence values ​​are decreasing, such as Spain, and others on the rise, such as France and Portugal. “The analysis of the weekly differences in the positive incidence curves of some of the largest states among those close to Italy reveals that Spain, France, Portugal and Italy itself up to two weeks ago had a very similar trend, with a cancellation of growth – observes the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Calculation M. Picone of the National Research Council (Cnr) – Subsequently Spain decreased the average value of the incidence, together with Italy, the latter with a much lower rate of descent “.

The situation was different for France and Portugal, “where, especially for Portugal, there was a new growth in the incidence”. In the UK and in Greece “The already reported phase of stasis continues, which began about ten days ago”. In Germany, however, the evolution of the curve is further back and “in the last 30 days or so there has been a phase of exponential growth, with a doubling time of the increases of approximately 11 days: much greater than that which characterized the growth in numerous Italian provinces in the last weeks of 2021, which was between 3 and 4.5 days “. The difference, according to Sebastiani, “could be explained by a low prevalence of the Omicron variant at the moment in Germany, by the heterogeneity of the epidemic situation within the country and by other factors, such as the presence of more effective conditions for containing the spread of the epidemic, for example those relating to contact tracing and quarantines “.

From Israel instead comes the news that the fourth dose of the vaccine will be offered to over 18s but only to those whose medical conditions require it or who are at great risk for the effects of the virus. The director general of the ministry of health Nachman Ash has thus limited the administration of the second booster to specific cases and only after at least 4 months from the third dose. Before now, the fourth injection in Israel was reserved for over 60s: to date, over 600 thousand people have made use of it.