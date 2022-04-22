Covid record, patient with infection for 505 days – Chronicle

Documented the longest SARS-CoV-2 infection ever: lasting 505 days, it gripped an immunosuppressed patient, who then did not make it despite the therapies. Presented in Lisbon at the congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases by experts from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, the clinical case reinforces the idea that the new variants of Covid were formed in these patients. that fail to heal.

And this is not an isolated case: the study presented in Portugal has in fact followed 9 of these patients with very long Covid, all immunosuppressed for diseases (HIV, tumors, etc.) or ongoing therapies (with immunosuppressants).

Conducted by Luke Blagdon Snell, the study also documented the first case of occult infection, that is of a patient who, having tested negative in various tests, was then re-positivized with a variant that is no longer circulating, testifying to the fact that the virus was remained hidden in the body for a long time.

The experts periodically sequenced the virus in the nine patients and verified the emergence over time of mutations present in variants known as alpha, delta and omicron.

Five of the nine patients survived. Two of them conquered the virus on their own, two after receiving monoclonal and antiviral antibodies, the last still has the infection for more than a year (412 days), despite antibody therapy.