Covid, red alert in Germany: 40,000 cases in 24 hours – World

There are 39,676 new cases of contagion from Covid registered in GERMANY in the 24 hours and 236 the victims. This is what the Robert Koch Institut reported in today’s bulletin. A week ago there were 20,676.

The weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants rose to 232.1, the third consecutive record value in three days (a week ago it was 146.6). There is debate on the alarm raised by the virologist of the Charité of Berlin Christian Drosten, according to which the country “is in a real emergency situation” and it will be necessary to “reduce contacts again”. Drosten fears that if action is not taken, there could be another 100,000 dead.

“The share of vaccinated people in Germany is not sufficient to counter the impetus of the Covid infection. If we had 10-15% more vaccinated people we would have a lower incidence of the virus” and the data from Spain, Portugal and Italy “show this. “. This was stated by Angela Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, responding to a question about why this fourth wave is hitting Germany so strongly, which today registered nearly 40,000 new positive cases. Seibert also recalled how the Delta variant of Covid is particularly contagious.

In RUSSIA During the last day, 1,239 deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded, the maximum in a day since the beginning of the epidemic: the Interfax agency reports, citing data from the national anti-coronavirus operations center.