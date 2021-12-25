Covid reduces the number of spermatozoa by 37%

What are the effects of Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection on the body? We all know what the consequences of the virus are on the respiratory tract which is devastating.

Until now, however, there is very little information on its possible impact on male fertility. The situation has changed thanks to the publication of new research in the specialized journal Fertility and Sterility.

The results obtained by the researchers of the Genk Institute for Fertility Technology (in Belgium) have shown that coronavirus infections can have a negative impact on sperm quality and affect fertility after recovery. The study involved 120 men, with an average age of 35, who have passed a symptomatic form of Covid.

The researchers found in the participants in the study a reduction of 37% sperm count following Sars-CoV-2 infection. This impact on fertility lasted for three months. After this period the sperm count returned to a normal level.

Covid also had another impact on the organism of the participants, resulting in a 60% reduction in sperm motility.

The tests conducted during the study they showed a correlation between higher concentrations of anti-Covid antibodies in the body and reduced sperm function (temporary sperm dysfunction).

The researchers, however, highlighted that the data available they do not indicate possible transmission of the virus through sperm of those who have recently recovered from Covid.

In particular, the experts highlighted that none of the sampled spermatozoa contained viral RNA.

This result was also confirmed 53 days after infection. “However, we found profound reductions in the concentration of spermatozoa, in the number of spermatozoa produced and in their total and progressive motility after infection.“.

The data collected also showed that the more severe forms of the infection were associated with a lower motility and morphology score.