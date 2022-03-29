Covid refreshments 2022 in Emilia Romagna: 28 million contributions. Here is who benefits from it

Bologna, 29 March 2022 – New refreshments coming to the companies ofEmilia Romagna who most suffered the consequences of pandemic. In fact, the ranking of the third refreshment call, managed by Unioncamere and with a budgert, was approved of over 31 million euros for the sectors of tourism, commerce, agriculture, business, services, culture and sport. They are in everything 6,139 applications acceptedfor a total amount of contributions that exceeds the 28 million euros. The aid will be paid to businesses from the second half of April.

Covid refreshments: how the funds are distributed

In detail, activities such as ski areas, tourist buses, theme parks and racetracks will be assigned 11,144,000 euros, that is, all available resources. Refreshments will be calculated on the basis of the loss of turnover. As for instead the wedding supply chainhotels, bingo halls, fashion, discos, farmhouses, culture and publishing, the aid exceeds the 17 million euros and will be calculated on the basis of the category, from a minimum of € 2,000 up to a maximum of € 4,000 for each applicant.

Regarding the fashion industry the current endowment is 6.9 million eurosbut the Region intends to use the savings deriving from other measures to increase the ceiling to 7.9 million in order to pay the maximum contribution payable for this measure as well (3,000 euros per beneficiary).

Councilor Corsini: “Another important breath of fresh air”

“Another important shot in the arm for over 6,000 companies of Emilia-Romagna damaged by the pandemic – underlines the regional councilor for Tourism and Commerce, Andrea Corsini– in April they will receive a new aid package which are added to the almost 66 million euros, between regional and state funds, already made available by the Region starting last year “.

The tender managed by Unioncamere, Corsini continues, “closes with resources already allocated for over 90% of the available ceiling, a sign of the good work done by the Chamber of Commerce, which I thank, and by the trade associations. The large participation registered once again reaffirms the need to support these categories of workers who represent an important part of the restart of the country “.

The president of Unioncamere Emilia-Romagna, Alberto Zambianchicomments: “On the basis of the consolidated collaboration between the Region and the Chamber system, we have succeeded in re-proposing a system, already tested with good results in terms of management efficiency, which gives an initial response to the needs of companies in trouble from the pandemic. This intervention allows companies to count on fresh resources for the maintenance and resumption of activities that are important for the local economy “.