Covid, Regions in pressing, want a new Green pass – Chronicle

Review the rules starting with those on the green pass, with stricter measures for the unvaccinated, and push on the third dose as quickly as possible: the Regions insist on the need for a change of pace in the fight against Covid and ask for a “very urgent reflection” with the government in light of the increase in cases, to save Christmas and avoid the restrictions and closures provided for the yellow or orange areas. A request that the government says it is willing to accept “shortly”, perhaps as early as Monday, even if the line of Palazzo Chigi does not change at the moment: the only measures on the table are the extension of the obligation of the third dose to health personnel and the reduction of the duration of the green certificate, measures that the Council of Ministers is expected to discuss at next Thursday’s meeting.

“Not using Green Pass reinforcement strategies” means “opening the oven and making the soufflé implode”. Thus the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta at the Agricultural Forum of Coldiretti. “But a strengthened green pass must hit above all the unvaccinated, the diehards who must be imprisoned and excluded from collective life and from the economy” he added: “I am committed to supporting this in Cdm. I will do it also thinking about my vineyard and my wine “. The soufflé evoked is the GDP which could, according to Brunetta, archive a 2021 with a “+6, + 6.2, + 6.3, +6.4, + 6.5%”, pandemic permitting.

Matteo Salvini is against the measures against the unvaccinated in Germany because “we must avoid closures for everyone. We must unite, pacify, not divide, isolate, discriminate “. Thus the leader of the League in the recording of ‘Porta a porta’, broadcast tonight on Rai Uno.” The swab is the safest means, therefore a non vaccinated who has a negative swab, than a hyper vaccinated without a swab “, he added and concluded:” Draghi is right: the issue is not on the agenda, we are not in the situation of Austria and Germany because we have almost 90% of coverage of first doses “.

The lockdown for no vax “today is not the subject of a decision, there are governors who have proposed it, but the working scheme is that the scientific community must tell us what to do. We must go on with vaccinations. it is not even the obligation of vaccines, the theme is the third dose “, he said Luigi Di Maio at the presentation of his book ‘A love called politics’ at the Festival of Books and Altrecose in Pescara, recalling that in Austria there are 65% of the vaccinated, in Italy 86%.

No area that risks yellow from next week. “From the data at the moment, the situation is under control, there should be no changes. Those most at risk? There are some regions, such as Friuli, Veneto, the Marche, which should be a little careful”, he told Rai Radio1, host of Un Giorno da Pecora, the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, intervened in the broadcast conducted by Geppi Cucciari and Giorgio Lauro. “The yellow zone, in terms of restrictions, has only the use of the mask outdoors”.

“Currently there is an alarming situation for the employment of intensive care units in FVG, above the 10% threshold, e the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. The situation is also worrying in Veneto. In general, if the green pass rule is not strictly applied and third doses are not encouraged, we could reach a dramatic situation within a month and a half about all over the country “. Thus to ANSA the president of the Association of hospital anesthetists, Alessandro Vergallo. “We ask that the duration of the green pass be 6 months, given the decline in the effectiveness of the vaccine after this period”.

The governors are however pressing on the government. “At a time when infections are growing it is important to initiate a discussion with the Government quickly, within 72 hours. In the Conference of the Regions I asked that the division of the country into a yellow, orange or red zone applies only to the unvaccinated “, says the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti about the possibility of a new implementation of the Green Pass. “90% of Italians cannot be kept in check by a 10% who do not understand the importance of the vaccine. The vaccinated, on the other hand, will be able to continue to organize their life, work, social life”.

“At this moment it is not possible to maintain a wait-and-see attitude, on the contrary it is necessary to dictate clear rules to address this phase of the pandemic, protecting the health of citizens and allowing the economy to continue its growth phase after going through a serious crisis”, he says. Toti. “This is the moment in which the Christmas holidays and all the economic machinery that revolves around it are planned, above all we must give the certainty to the workers of all these sectors that the country will not close”, adds the Ligurian governor. Speaking at the Conference of the Regions, the president of Liguria also said: “The numbers tell us that 90% of the intensive care units are occupied by unvaccinated people. It is therefore, first and foremost, a question of protection of people, as well as of the restart of the economy and hospital pressure “.

A reflection between the Government and the Regions is “very urgent” on the keeping of the rules currently in force, which were adopted in the absence of the current percentage of vaccinated people and of the instrument of green certification “, he said the president of the Conference of Regions Massimiliano Fedriga who asked the government for an urgent meeting. The goal, he adds, is to secure the health system on the one hand and economic activities on the other.

“The government is obviously willing to put a discussion table on the agenda soon,” explained the Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini during the State-Regions conference after the request of the presidents for an urgent meeting on the rules in force and on the green pass. Both the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza were informed of the request.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary for Health Pierpaolo Sileri assumes in the event of worsening of the situation lockdown for non-vaccinated people in the orange zone. “Lockdown for unvaccinated? It is not the strategy to be implemented with today’s numbers, it can be evaluated – he told Radio Cusano Campus – in case of passage in the orange zone”. “It is not the strategy to be implemented with today’s numbers – said Sileri -. There is some area of ​​the country that risks ending up in the yellow zone, but this does not include major restrictions, so at the moment there is no reason to make restrictions for the unvaccinated. It should be kept on the table, like so many other options, but the situation is under control “.

The president of the Marche Region Francesco Aqauroli believes that they are not “useful” further restrictions for the unvaccinated or a reinforced Green pass, “because even if the contagion has started running again we are in a different phase from last year” and also because “despite the first and second Green passes, we are not seeing a shocking increase vaccinations “. Acquaroli told Sky Tg 24, just before the meeting of the Regions which should decide on further measures. Measures that, according to the governor of the Marches, would risk creating “other tensions and divisions between those who are vaccinated and those who are not”.

The ordinary judge and not the administrative court must decide on the vaccination obligation for health personnel. This is what was established by the judges of the TAR of Liguria who rejected, due to lack of jurisdiction, the appeal presented by over 400 health professionals through the lawyer Daniele Granara. There were three principles underlying the appeals: the uncertainty “about the risks deriving from the intake of the serum”, the “trials with too short a time to be considered reliable” and the “percentage of failures in producing immunity due to the new variants”, ” the illegality of the imposition on health care workers “.

In Sicily it was introduced the obligation to always carry the mask with you and to wear it also in all particularly crowded places open to the public.. This is what is foreseen in a new ordinance by the president of the Nello Musumeci Region. The measures are in effect from today until December 31st. Travelers arriving from Germany and the United Kingdom will also have to undergo the swab in Sicilian ports and airports. Currently, the check is already provided for those who come from, or have passed through in the previous 14 days, from the USA, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece and the Netherlands.