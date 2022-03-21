Covid, reinfections are on the rise. Doubts about the farewell to the measures but Crisanti holds back: «Restrictions? Useless against Omicron 2 “

While the government dictates the stages of a return to normal without masks and green passes, experts are monitoring an epidemiological curve that no longer appears to be so steep. The data of the latest bulletins show an increase in positive cases providing a further element of analysis: cases of reinfectioncurrently over 3% of the total number of reported infections. All cases of people returning positive are considered reinfections after 90 days from the first diagnosis of Covid. As happened for the fourth wave, this increase is also due to the diffusive capacity of Omicron. With the previous variants, reinfections were around‘1% of total cases. Now they are more than doubled.

In addition to Omicron, there may be several causes that contribute to reinfection: from the type of vaccine received, to the timing of the recall, from the variant with which one was infected for the first time, to the pathologies already present. Factors that affect the probability percentages of a person already infected with Covid-19 to get sick again. We must not forget the other element that has been attracting epidemiologists for a few weeks: already in 7 Italian regions Omicron 2 is the dominant variant, the most contagious mutation of Omicron 1 of the 30%. In light of the data, the doubt is on how harmful it can now be to lighten measures and restrictions as decided by the new Covid decree.

“Restrictions? Useless against Omicron 2 “

To answer on the need to extend or not the provisions of the new decree, which between April and May will bring the country towards a freer summer season, is Professor Andrea Crisanti. “I believe it is useless to think of new restrictive measures, they are of no use at all, as also demonstrated in recent months”, he explains to The print the professor of microbiology at the University of Padua. «When in January we touched the 250 thousand cases at the time we were in full phase of restrictions which, however, proved to be irrelevant. The contagion curve then dropped only thanks to vaccinations and those recovered from the virus », continues Crisanti, also recalling that after three months from the injection, the effectiveness of the third dose begins to fail.

“The truth is that we must put our hearts in peace: sooner or later we will be infected almost all of us. But it is enough not to belong to the category of the fragile and the problem is solved ». The idea of ​​a fourth dose to increase the level of protection from Covid-19 again does not seem to be a good solution for Crisanti. “It is completely useless. It is only necessary for fragile people, for others, in my opinion, it is not needed. Or rather, I am inclined to affirm that whoever wants to do it can proceed calmly, but categorically I recommend it only to the frail ». The expert refers to the 5 million people over 80 present in Italy, to immunosuppressed, autoimmune and cancer patients. «The data speak for themselves», she continues, «the 90-95% of deaths belong to the category of the frail. So they must be protected in the most absolute way. The others must accept the hypothesis of contracting the virus ».

“Smart working and tampons for carers the real solution”

One of the solutions proposed in the last few hours, with the consultant of the Minister of Health, Walter Ricciardi at the forefront, is to extend the period of the obligation to wear a mask indoors at least until June and not at the end of April as required by the new Covid decree. . “An extension that would have no effect on the reduction of infections”, replies Crisanti. «The obligation to wear a mask indoors is completely irrelevant because you should never take it off to work. But in many circumstances, such as in a bar or restaurant, you still have to take it off and therefore the obligation is useless », explains the expert. How to defend yourself then? «Omicron 2 has no mysteries: it has a transmissibility index, the so-called R0 value, between 12 and 15. So every patient can infect up to 15, as happens with measles. Only the fragile must be protected, I repeat. And not only with the fourth dose of vaccine ».

The proposal of the professor at the University of Padua is to «allow those of working age to be able to do so smart working from home “in order to avoid” risky contacts “as much as possible. And again «guarantee a bonus for frail people followed by carers to allow the latter to swab often and avert the danger of infecting their clients “. Tests that according to the professor should now be only molecular and not rapid antigenic. «The margin of error of the rapid is too high for Omicron, around the 30%“. As for the rest of the population, according to Crisanti, there would not be too many other choices: «We have to take it into our heads that if we are not fragile people and we are vaccinated, even if we catch Covid, nothing serious will happen to us. It’s like a flu. ‘

