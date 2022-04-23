Covid reinfections continue to increase, who is most at risk according to the ISS report

According to the extended ISS report, the rate of re-infections from Covid is still increasing: last week one in twenty people who became infected had already had the virus in the past.

Covid cases of reinfection continue to increase, week after week. While remaining a very low percentage compared to total infections, the extended report published today by the Higher Institute of Health indicates that 357 thousand cases of reinfection were reported between 24 August last year and 20 April. In short, people who had already had Covid and have taken it again. We are talking about 3.2% of the total cases registered in this long period. If, on the other hand, we look at the last week, the percentage of reinfections on total cases rises to 4.5% (the previous week was 4.4%). On average, one in twenty people who got infected this week had already had Covid. We know that it depends on many factors, above all on the presence of the variants. According to the ISS, the population groups most at risk are women, young people between 12 and 49 years of age and health personnel. At the same time, those who had Covid at least seven months ago, those who are not vaccinated or those who have been vaccinated for more than four months are more at risk.

The ISS report also talks about the incidence of Covid cases at a national level: it goes from 740 per 100 thousand inhabitants in the period 4-10 April to 657 per 100 thousand inhabitants in the period 11-17 April. The incidence, however, does not decrease in the age groups over 70 years. To underline the very high value recorded in the range between 30 and 39 years which, although decreasing, is two and a half times the national figure: 1,618 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

They continue to be more than comforting too data on vaccines against Covid: the death rate between February and March is five times higher in unvaccinated than in those who completed the primary course (two doses) less than four months and ten times higher than in vaccinated with the booster dose. Among those who have not had the vaccine there are 36 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants, among those vaccinated with two doses there are 8 and among those who have received the third there are 4. Excellent results also with regard to hospitalization: the hospitalization rate is three times higher in the unvaccinated than in those who took the two doses less than four months ago, four times higher than in those who took the third. In intensive care, the unvaccinated end up four times more than those who finished the primary course less than four months ago and eight times more than those who also took the booster dose.