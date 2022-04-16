Covid, reinfections increase, to 4.4% – Healthcare

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total Covid cases reported in Italy was 4.4%, an increase compared to the previous week in which the percentage was 4.1%. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates the weekly monitoring. The analysis starting from last December 6 (date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant), highlights an increased risk of reinfection.

The increased risk of reinfection affects in particular, the ISS notes in its extended report, the subjects with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for over 210 days compared to those who had the first diagnosis between the previous 90 and 210 days; in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 4 months compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days. Increased risk of reinfection also in the female population compared to the male one and in the younger age groups (12 to 49 years) compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 years. For none of the Omicron sub-lineages (such as BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 and of omicron-omicron recombinants, such as Xj and Xl), Anna Teresa Palamara, Director of Infectious Diseases of the ISS explained yesterday, illustrating the weekly monitoring, “an increase in the ability to transmit or to cause severe disease has been documented.” In total, 338,967 cases of reinfection from Covid-19 were reported from 24 August 2021 to 13 April 2022.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,515,940 Covid cases have been diagnosed in the population 0-19 years, of which 17,037 hospitalized, 380 hospitalized in intensive care and 53 deceased. The extended report of the Higher Institute of Health highlights this, underlining that this week the percentage of cases reported in the school age population (21%) is decreasing compared to the rest of the population. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 43% in the age group 5-11, 39% in the age group 12-19.