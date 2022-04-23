Covid reinfections, the risk of young people, women and healthcare are on the rise – Health

From 24 August 2021 to 20 April 2022, 357,379 cases of Covid reinfection were reported, equal to 3.2% of the total cases notified. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections was 4.5% of the total number of cases, an increase compared to the previous week when it was 4.4%. Women, young people between the ages of 12 and 49 and healthcare workers are at greater risk. The risk of reinfection is higher in those who had a first diagnosis 210 days earlier, in those who are not vaccinated or have been vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days compared to those vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days. reads in the extended Issue Report on Covid.

The slow decrease in the weekly incidence at the national level continues. The data of the ISS flow in the period 11-17 April show a decrease equal to 657 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the previous week (740 per 100,000 inhabitants in the period 4-10 April). It can be read in the extended weekly ISS report on the progress of Covid. The incidence falls at 14 days in all age groups except for the 70-79 and 80+ years. The highest incidence rate at 14 days is recorded in the 30-39 age group: 1,618 per 100,000, more than 2 and a half times the national average. Among the over 80+ the lowest value, 1,170 cases per 100,000.

The mortality rate for the population over 5 years of age, in the period 25 February-27 March 2022, for the unvaccinated (36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about five times higher than for those vaccinated with a full cycle from less 120 days (8 deaths per 100,000) and ten times higher than vaccinated with boosters (4 deaths per 100,000 population).

The hospitalization rate is three times higher than those vaccinated with a full cycle of less than 120 days (45 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants) and about four times higher than those vaccinated with an additional / booster dose (30 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants). In the same period, the age-standardized intensive care admissions rate for the population over 5 years of age for the unvaccinated (8 intensive care admissions per 100,000 inhabitants) was approximately four times higher than for those vaccinated with a full course from less than 120 days (2 ICU admissions per 100,000) and about eight times higher than vaccinated with boosters (1 ICU hospitalization per 100,000 population).