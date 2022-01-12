Covid, report in sentinel hospitals: “In 7 days hospitalizations up 32%. Measures to limit the circulation of the virus are necessary”

The hospitalizations how it had never happened in the last two months. And also for this reason they are necessary “measures that limit the circulation of the virus and that further incentivize vaccinations and the administration of third doses “. This is what we read in the monitoring of hospitals sentinel carried out by the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso). In this case, in a week within the structures examined Covid hospitalizations grew by 32%. “It’s the fastest acceleration registered in two months “, underlined Fiaso in its latest report, which includes 20 health and hospital facilities and 4 pediatric hospitals distributed throughout the territory Italian. The survey was carried out on 11 January and concerns a total of 2,183 patients adults e 120 pediatric. The report also highlighted “an increase in hospitalizations, equal to 32%, with a marked acceleration compared to last week when theincrease it had been 26% “. A figure “in line with the increase inrecorded incidence in recent weeks and which raises an alarm on the beds reserved for the assistance of positive patients SARS-CoV-2“.

On the intensive care front, however, the report indicates that the growth was of 18%. The unvaccinated hospitalized in intensive care are the 67% of the total. Half of those not vaccinated were in good health and had no comorbidities before going to hospital. On the other hand, 33% are vaccinated in intensive care: two out of three are affected by other serious diseases that could have determined a reduced efficacy of the vaccine and 85% of cases are people who have been administered two doses of vaccine for over 4 months and have not yet received the third dose.

The figure for pediatric patients is also significant. In the week 4-11 January, growth seems to have stopped (120 in the current versus 123 in the previous one) but with a doubling of intensive care admissions passed from 6 to 12. The weighted average age is 4.3 years. The age group most affected is confirmed to be 0-4 years: very young children in particular are affected, including 0 and 6 months, constituting 42% of hospitalized pediatric patients. Of children in the first six months of life the 24% had both parents vaccinated, the 37% the only father, the 10% the only mother, the rest 29% no parents vaccinated. It means that in the age group between 0 and 6 months well the 76% of the small hospitalized had at least one unvaccinated parent. It seems important – underlines Fiaso – from these data the vaccination of parents for the protection of very young children.

John Improve, president of Fiaso, then went even further into the merits of the data: “In the light of the epidemiological trend, the commitment of healthcare companies and hospitals is considerable and will be even more so in consideration of a new class of patients who, positive to the virus SARS-CoV-2, have an underlying disease for which it is necessary tosupport sanitary specialist “said Migliore, according to which” the presence of positive patients but with other diseases, in fact, commits companies even more from a point of view organizational“. According to President Fiaso, these are “patients who are positive and use Covid beds but need interdisciplinary assistance which therefore obliges us to duplicate the routes organizational. It will be necessary to identify assistance structures where – he continued – through the intervention of several specialists together since cardiologist from the neurologist to the orthopedist, these patients can find answers: the specialist will have to move towards the patient and not the other way around. The high number of infections – he concluded – still requires measures that limit the circulation of the virus and that further incentivize vaccinations and the administration of third doses“.

The conclusions of the weekly report follow what was announced just 24 hours by Fiaso herself, who stressed that 34% of positive patients admitted are not sick with COVID-19: is not in hospital for respiratory or pulmonary syndromes and has not developed Covid disease, but requires health care for other diseases and at the time of the pre-admission swab is positive at Sars-CoV-2. The data emerged from a study done on the hospitalizations of 6 large hospitals and health: Asst Spedali Civile di Brescia, Irccs San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa, Irccs Aou of Bologna, Tor Vergata Polyclinic, San Giuseppe Moscati Hospital of Avellino and Polyclinic of Bari. According to Fiaso, therefore, “one out of three patients, albeit with infection ascertained to the Sars-CoV-2 virus, he is hospitalized to treat anything else: trauma, heart attacks, haemorrhages, imbalances, tumors“. In all, 550 hospitalized patients were analyzed Covid areas of the six hospitals: a sample equal to 4% of the total hospitalized in hospitals Italians. The survey was carried out on January 5. Of the total 550 patients monitored, 363 (66%) are hospitalized with a diagnosis of lung infection. While 187 (34%) do not show clinical, radiographic and laboratory signs of lung involvement: that is, they were hospitalized not for the virus but with the virus. The diagnosis of Sars-CoV-2 infection is therefore occasional. For the overwhelming majority, 36% of the total number of patients with positive but no respiratory symptoms, are pregnant women who need obstetric care and gynecological. 33%, on the other hand, is made up of patients who have suffered a decompensation of the internal condition resulting from diabetes or other metabolic diseases, from pathologies cardiovascular, neurological, oncological or bronchopneumopathies chronic. Another share, equal to 8%, concerns patients with ischemias, strokes, cerebral haemorrhages or heart attacks. Another 8%, on the other hand, is represented by those patients who need to undergo urgent surgery and indifferent even if positive for Covid. There is also a part, altogether 6% of the total, of patients who arrive at the emergency room due to accidents and require support for various traumas and fractures.

According to Fiaso, the difference of age between the two groups of positive patients. Patients hospitalized for Covid are much more elderly people and have an average age of 69 years while the infected subjects lack symptoms and hospitalized for other pathologies are 56 years old on average. Among the subjects who developed lung virus disease, only 14% of those who are positive for Sars-CoV-2 but are hospitalized for other pathologies 27% are vaccinated with three doses or with two doses for less than 4 months. In both groups there is a preponderance of unvaccinated subjects or those who have not yet taken the booster dose. “We expect to have to deal with an ever-increasing number, given the wide circulation and the high contagiousness of the virus, of hospitalizations for non-pathologies Covid in patients who, however, have the infection – he explained Improve – The idea of ​​assistance must be reprogrammed by creating not only Covid and no Covid departments, but it is necessary to create new multi-specialized structures in which specialized cardiological, neurological, orthopedic assistance is guaranteed in patients who may present with Sars-Cov infection -2. It is necessary to think – he said again – of Covid departments for cardiothoracic, for multi-specialist surgery. For obstetrics, Covid areas have already been created in many hospitals. TO Brescia And Bari there are also clinics for dialysis of positive patients. It is necessary to reprogram thehealth care“.