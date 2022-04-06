Covid, research confirms: hyperimmune plasma is cheap and works

In individuals with Covid-19, most of whom are unvaccinated, administration of convalescent plasma within 9 days of onset of symptoms it “reduced the risk of disease progression leading to hospitalization”: this is what emerged from a study recently published on New England Journal of Medicine (Nejm), with which the effects of treatment with plasma of the healed in patients in the early stages of the disease were evaluated. To conduct it, 1181 Covid positive people aged between 18 and 84 years underwent a transfusion on average after 6 days from the onset of symptoms: of these, 592 received convalescent plasma and 589 the “plasma control “, ie the non-immunized one. Subsequently, comparing the two groups, it emerged that in the one treated with convalescent plasma 17 individuals were hospitalized (2.9%), while in the group treated with control plasma, 37 people were hospitalized (the 6.3%). Results that – the study reads – resulted in a 3.4% reduction in the absolute risk of hospitalization for people undergoing convalescent plasma, corresponding to a decrease in relative risk of 54%.

The conclusion reached through the study, therefore, is that convalescent plasma can reduce the risk of being hospitalized if administered in the early stages of the disease. In this sense, moreover, apparently, by anticipating the administration, better results could be obtained given that – say the authors of the study – “in a subgroup analysis, early transfusion (carried out within the first 5 days from the onset of symptoms) appeared to be associated with a greater reduction in the risk of hospitalization”.

Another point touched upon within the study, then, is that while monoclonal antibodies “are expensive to produce” convalescent plasma “has no patent limitations and is relatively inexpensive to produce, as many individual donors can provide several units ”. Words that bring to mind Dr. Giuseppe De Donno – who committed suicide last summer – who first had the idea of ​​using hyperimmune plasma against Covid, defining therapy based on its transfusion “a cure that costs nothing “. De Donno, whose intuition now seems to regain value, as he himself denounced, had however “received a lot of criticism and attacks”, probably also due to the fact that in Italy therapy based on convalescent plasma has essentially never been taken seriously.

In fact, in April 2021 a study promoted by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) and the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) had diminished the therapeutic role of convalescent plasma with Aifa which, while speaking of the hypothesis of having to “further study the potential therapeutic role of plasma in subjects with mild-moderate Covid and in the very early stages of the disease”, stressed that the research had not “highlighted a benefit of plasma in terms of reducing the risk of respiratory worsening or death in the first thirty days “. Results, therefore, which seem not to coincide with those of the study just published by New England Journal Of Medicinebut which could be explained precisely by the comments contained therein: the authors of the research, in fact, affirm that negative results obtained in other researches could have been influenced by factors such as “the lack of modern study projects”, “the small size of the sample ”or“ administration later than onset of the disease ”.

Over time, therefore, researchers are apparently confirming that there is a scientific validity behind the treatment based on hyperimmune plasma, which evidently not by chance in recent months it had been approved in Russia. It was the state-owned company that gave the news on 30 December Rostecwhich had made it known that the drug “COVID-globuline” – based on convalescent blood plasma – had “received the permanent registration certificate from the Russian Ministry of Health” as capable of “helping the body to prevent aggravation of the disease and to overcome the infection “.

[di Raffaele De Luca]