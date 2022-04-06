Covid resists, three deaths and another 858 cases in eighty centers in Ciociaria

In Ciociaria, Covid resists and continues to claim victims. One of the hopes for a slowdown of the virus lies, as always, in the summer, in summer temperatures. In the meantime, however, in this first part of spring, we still have to deal with the Sars-Cov-2, which continues to circulate and, above all, to travel with an almost constant average. Proof of this is the balance sheet of the latest bulletin of the Frosinone ASL, which contains numbers that do not differ much from those that emerged already at the beginning of March.

In the province of Frosinone, in fact, out of 4,209 swabs analyzed, another 858 infections were found scattered in about eighty of the ninety-one municipalities in the area. On Saturday there were 1,013. The virus, in essence, is everywhere. Furthermore, more than two years after the start of the pandemic, unfortunately, there are other deaths, still elderly.

This time three men did not make it: they are two 81-year-old men, one from Frosinone and the other from San Vittore del Lazio, and a 91-year-old woman from Arce, all, according to what was reported, with previous pathologies. To provide even more the size of this damned virus, is the data on the negativized of the day: well 1,093, almost a small country. Last Sunday there were another 941. However, the total number of hospitalized remains stable: there are 62. As well as the positivity rate, which always fluctuates around 20 percent. A slight decrease in the incidence was detected after the tests carried out on Saturday. In the latest report on infections, Cassino is at the top of the daily ranking with 67 cases. Immediately behind are Frosinone (65), Ferentino (60) and Alatri (55). Other centers follow, such as Anagni with 47 new infections, Veroli (32), Sora (31), Ceccano (25), Boville Ernica (21), Fiuggi and Pontecorvo both with 20. To these are added other centers in which the new Sars-Cov-2 diagnoses range from 18 in Aquino, Piedimonte and Piglio to one found in seventeen small municipalities.